Update sharpens Brightstar’s vision for Menzies

Image: GrayFrog/stock.adobe.com

Brightstar Resources has locked in a major step towards establishing Menzies as its next standalone mining hub, unveiling a 22 per cent upgrade to mineral resources following its 2025 drilling program.

Company managing director Alex Rovira said the newly modelled Yunndaga and Lady Shenton deposits now provide the confidence needed to shape Brightstar’s updated development case.

“We’re very pleased to present the updated mineral resource erstimate for the Lady Shenton and Yunndaga deposits at the Menzies gold project,” Rovira said.

“Not only have we increased the size of the overall mineral resource estimate by 22 per cent, notably we have also increased the indicated component of the Yunndaga deposit by 187 per cent and the Lady Shenton deposit by 37 per cent.”

He said the combined indicated inventory that now exceeds 300,000 ounces, will underpin updated mine plans and production metrics in the upcoming Goldfields definitive feasibility study (DFS) 2.0, due for release in the first half of 2026.

The new estimates mark Brightstar’s first in-house modelling of the two deposits, driven by targeted infill and extensional drilling aimed at de-risking near-term operations. Menzies now stands at 0.7 million ounces at 1.5 grams per tonne gold, contributing to a group total above 4 million ounces.

Yunndaga led the uplift with a 32 per cent increase to 206,000 ounces at 2.1g/t gold. Lady Shenton followed with a 29 per cent rise to 352,000 ounces at 1.4g/t gold. Both deposits remain open along strike and at depth, and the broader Menzies field still hosts multiple underexplored targets.

Brightstar expects further resource growth across its Goldfields portfolio into 2026 as work continues on the Menzies and Laverton project areas. A final investment decision is targeted for the first quarter of 2026.