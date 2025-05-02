Up in lights

Image: Atlas CEA

Atlas Copco’s new MS lighting tower range represents a significant step forward in mobile illumination technology, designed to meet the demanding needs of diverse industries.

This cutting-edge series emphasises efficiency, durability, and optimal light distribution, ensuring safer and more productive work environments.

A significant feature in the range is the integration of advanced LED technology, which provides bright, consistent light while significantly reducing energy consumption. The MS range has been engineered for robustness, featuring durable construction capable of withstanding harsh conditions on construction sites, mining operations, and large-scale events.

Offering a user-friendly design, Atlas Copco have prioritised ease of transport, setup, and maintenance when developing this exciting new product. The new range offers various models with customisable features, allowing users to select the perfect lighting solution for their specific applications. With a commitment to sustainability and performance, Atlas Copco’s latest lighting towers are set to redefine industry standards.

This product showcase appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.