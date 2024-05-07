Unveiling the future at QME

QME has something for everyone in the mining sector. Image: QME

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated 2024 Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition.

As the Australian mining industry embraces a new frontier in technology and innovation, the 2024 Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) is set to be more important than ever.

Held from July 23–25 in Mackay, QME has everything for mining professionals who want to strengthen their business, from finding new suppliers to making new connections and learning from experts.

QME is not your typical mining event. It’s the leading mining and engineering event in Queensland and the largest regional mining exhibition in Australia, giving QME attendees access to more than 300 mining suppliers, free-to-attend seminars, and the opportunity to connect with industry peers from across the sector.

Australian Mining caught up with QME exhibition director Samantha Martin to get a sneak preview into this year’s event.

What can attendees expect at QME this year?

This year’s QME is on track to be the largest in over a decade. Attendees will have the opportunity to see over 300 suppliers showcasing the latest in equipment –and by equipment, I mean some really big equipment – and technology, from autonomous haulage systems to augmented reality in mining operations, as well as suppliers showcasing the latest tools, safety, wear parts, consumables and so much more.

We also have a new focus on decarbonisation and renewable energy technology, where attendees can find smart and sustainable solutions that can help mining companies with their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

You mentioned big equipment. Can you tell us more?

I don’t think there has ever been this much equipment at QME. It is going to be operational Tetris to get these pieces all in.

And while I would love to tell you everything we have coming; I have been sworn to secrecy for the moment as there is some new things being unveiled at QME.

What I can say is you will see some impressive things from Hastings Deering, Komatsu and Hitachi.

What networking opportunities are in store this year?

The QME opening party, which is once again sponsored by Hastings Deering, will be held on Tuesday July 23 on-site at Mackay Showgrounds from 5.00pm.

We invite all visitors and exhibitors to stick around for a drink. It’s a great way to catch up with people you know from the industry, as I am sure there has been a few shirt changes since the last event.

You also need to block out the evening of Wednesday July 24 for the Queensland Mining Awards. This amazing event is like the Oscars for the Queensland mining industry.

Organised by the Bowen Basin Mining Club in partnership with the Queensland Resources Council, this is a celebration of mining excellence across Queensland.

What else can people see and do at QME?

Alongside the 300 suppliers, QME will host a seminar series that has been sponsored by Komatsu.

We will have themes covering the future of mining, diversification, critical minerals, smart technology, clean energy, occupational health and safety, and the investment outlook.

You will have the chance to hear from leaders from mining companies, consultancy groups and leading suppliers. There will also be ministerial attendance this year which, given it is an election year in Queensland, will create some interesting discussions.

Some of the big names speaking at this year’s seminar series are Federal Resources Minister and Minister for Northern Australia Madeleine King, the Queensland Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals Scott Stewart, and the Queensland Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive officer Janette Hewson and the Department of Resources director-general Warwick Agnew will also speak at QME 2024.

The Decarbonisation Program will be the key focus on Wednesday July 24.

Decarbonisation Accelerated – a partnership between the Resources Centre of Excellence, Greater Whitsunday Alliance, and Local Buying Foundation – will deliver a one-day program that showcases the growing decarbonisation imperative in mining operations and associated supply chains.

We also have the largest line-up of mining companies and contractors exhibiting at QME this year. The likes of Anglo American, BHP and BMA, Bravus, BUMA, Glencore, MacKellar Group and Whitehaven Coal will appear at the expo. These companies are eager to talk about their job vacancies, engage with suppliers at the exhibition, and speak to the industry face to face.

Why should people come along to QME?

I have been running events for nearly 20 years across numerous sectors and I will be the first to admit that I might be a little biased, but QME is the best event in the country.

There is just such a great buzz around town when QME takes over Mackay and there is no other event where you will see this much equipment next to this many suppliers.

You can reconnect with current suppliers or find new ones, you can hear directly from some of the smartest people in the industry, and better yet you can connect and build relationships with so many people over the three days.

It doesn’t matter if you are on the tools, driving the trucks, managing a site or heading operations; QME has something for everyone in the mining sector.

The Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition will be held from July 23–25 at the Mackay Showgrounds.

The exhibition and seminar series are free to attend, but visitors are encouraged to register online ahead of the event at queenslandminingexpo.com.au

This feature appeared in the May 2024 issue of Australian Mining.