‘Unusually high’ success rate as AIC upgrades four Eloise prospects

Image: Adwo/stock.adobe.com

AIC Mines has successfully expanded its target range at its Eloise regional project in North Queensland.

The company conducted drilling at eight distinct prospects within the project area, testing both previously identified zones and high priority geophysical targets.

At the Eloise South prospect, the drilling revealed enough to require further investigation. It saw the occurrence of high-grade gold and also an increase in copper grades corresponding to the upper position of the modelled conductor.

The single hole returned assays of 1.0m (estimated true width of 0.75m) at 3.5 grams per tonne gold from 164m, and 2.0m (estimated true width of 1.5m) grading 3.8 per cent copper from 401m.

The Arlington and Defiance prospects each showed intersections of copper anomalies.

Meanwhile, initial drilling at the Kevin Downs South target confirmed the presence of the Kevin Downs South shear zone. This structure is interpreted as a potential conduit for mineralisation.

AIC Mines managing director Aaron Colleran said the company sets a very high bar for further investigation.

“Regionally, we are exploring for discoveries that will make a material, near-term impact to production at Eloise – so discoveries that are higher grades than Eloise or materially larger than Jericho,” he said.

“Of the eight prospects tested recently we have successfully upgraded four of them. That is an unusually high success rate.”

The Eloise regional project consists of around 1,700 square km of tenure surrounding the Eloise copper mine and Jericho copper deposit.

