Unlocking the Australian market

Primarily based in Italy, Bedeschi has since expanded into Australia.

Bedeschi draws on its long and successful history to provide leading turn-key equipment solutions to the Australian mining sector.

Like so many companies, Bedeschi was born out of a labour of love and a dedication to quality products.

Its founder, Guglielmo Bedeschi, wanted to build a company that provided turn-key solutions to a variety of industries, including bulk handling, bricks and mining.

Bedeschi (the company, that is) was established in 1908 and, only one year later, its latest extruder was awarded the certificate of honour and the first-degree gold medal at the 1909 International Expo in Turin, Italy.

And the business’ success has continued at a steady rate ever since.

“Diversification is one of Bedeschi’s major assets,” managing director and owner Rino Bedeschi told Australian Mining.

“We provide the best tailor-made solutions to meet our customers’ needs.

“Since its inception, the company has only gotten bigger under the direction of the Bedeschi family.

“We are an industry leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing and technical assistance of solutions as a direct result of our long history.”

A key aspect to Bedeschi’s growth has been the extension of its offices into other parts of the world. The company announced its new Australian subsidiary in February 2023, with a Perth head office and satellite offices in Port Hedland and Brisbane. Uwe Zulehner was also announced as the new Australian chief executive officer.

“Bedeschi believes that the executions of capital projects and service support can only be completed efficiently and effectively if project and operational requirements from our customers are clearly understood and support is given without delay,” Zulehner told Australian Mining.

“In order for us to understand the changing requirements of our customers, a regular presence on mine sites and an active communication with the specialists at our clients’ sites are fundamental to fuel our development programs and to provide the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) support our customers want.

“Our new office locations enable us to act quickly to customer requests and mobilise services for capital and aftermarket inquiries immediately.”

Bedeschi has a strong after-market portfolio, including spare parts supply and warehousing, shutdown and maintenance support for mine and port operations, and off-site repair work for parts.

Having offices close to the major mining hubs in Australia means these after-market services can be completed quickly and efficiently.

“Bedeschi has a long history of executing complex projects and stands behind each product with its name and heritage,” Zulehner said.

The company already has one workshop location established in Welshpool, Western Australia, with a second one planned.

“We understand the requirement of the Australian mining industry for an established OEM,” Bedeschi said. “Before the development of our Australian locations, we had already completed a number of projects in Australia on an ad-hoc basis.

“The close proximity to our customers and the daily communication and support to projects and operations is paramount for strong future partnerships.

“Bedeschi also prides itself on the continuous development of our machines and equipment.

“Bedeschi has a clear strategy to cement its position as a leading global OEM for balanced machines in all mineral commodities and Australia is an absolute key market for mining.”

With a strong backing from its European branches, Bedeschi is in a strong position to meet the demands of the Australian mining sector.

“Apart from potential external fabrication partners in Australia, we operate several large workshops within the Bedeschi group under our ownership,” Zulehner said.

“Those workshops enable us to fabricate machine steel- and mechanical structure efficiently, pre-assemble machines in modules in our lay down yard and ship from our workshops through direct port access to anywhere in the world.

“Through these facilities, we can manage our quality control and inspections as well as the required labour and cost base better, rather than going through a third party for fabrication.

“The result is evident in a higher standard quality product delivered on cost and in time.”

With a robust history in Europe and new offices in Australia, Bedeschi is well placed to take the mining industry by storm.

“Our European manufacturing facilities have made us one of the fastest growing companies in our industry,” Bedeschi said.

“And with our full commitment to our customers, Bedeschi is on the path to establishing ourselves as a global number one in balanced machines.

“We need to keep developing and deepening our customer relationships, stay on the pulse and understand our customers’ requirements in an ever-changing environment.

“Bedeschi will continue to grow as we continue to hire, retain and grow the best talents in the industry.”

And for Zulehner, the future of Bedeschi lies in the values established in the past.

“An important aspect of the Bedeschi business is that is privately owned and operated,” he said.

“The fourth-generation owner, Rino Bedeschi, is actively involved in the business and knows the majority of our customer base personally.

“Decisions are made fast, bureaucracy is kept to a minimum and customer satisfaction is an absolute priority. For our customers, Rino is only a phone call away.

“A presence in the market at different locations and a strong engineering, execution and service team with decades of experience is what we offer to our customers in order to minimise response times and to deliver the highest quality of service at the time when it is required.”

This feature appeared in the May 2023 issue of Australian Mining.