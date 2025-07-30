Unlocking new stope possibilities with automation

Emesent Hovermap can be deployed via drone, robot, backpack, vehicle and hand held. Image: Emesent

Understanding the size and shape of an underground stope can be a challenge, but Emesent has the solution.

As mining companies pursue safer and more efficient ways to explore and operate below the surface, Australian technology company Emesent is flying high with its cutting-edge autonomous drone and scanning solutions.

Founded in 2018 as a spin-out from CSIRO, Emesent has quickly grown into a global leader in autonomous mapping. At the heart of its success is its flagship Hovermap system.

A versatile LiDAR (light detection and ranging) mapping payload, Hovermap enables drones to map complex and GPS-denied environments, such as underground mines, tunnels and vertical shafts.

“Our core differentiator is autonomy,” Emesent co-founder and chief strategy officer Stefan Hrabar told Australian Mining.

“A lot of other scanning solutions require a pilot in line-of-sight or GPS availability. Hovermap enables full autonomy even in places where humans can’t go or see.”

The Hovermap system has unlocked new possibilities for mine operators, particularly in stope mapping.

Understanding the shape and size of an underground stope has traditionally been a labour-intensive and risky task. Emesent’s technology, in response, removes people from hazardous areas while providing accurate, high-resolution 3D data.

“We’ve had customers tell us they’re capturing areas that were previously impossible to map,” Hrabar said. “That kind of visibility improves safety, production and reconciliation.”

Hovermap is equipped with Emesent’s advanced SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping) algorithms, allowing it to map as it flies and localise itself in real-time. The system is drone-agnostic and can be handheld or mounted on ground vehicles for even greater flexibility.

Emesent’s latest generation system, Hovermap ST-X, brings even more value to users with increased range, improved accuracy, and robust data capture in harsh conditions.

The company launched its Automated Ground Control Points feature in 2023, simplifying the georeferencing of point clouds – a task that had previously been technical and time-consuming.

Building on these innovations, Emesent recently introduced major upgrades to its autonomy stack and mission planning tools, including the new Cortex autonomy engine and Commander software.

These advancements enable Hovermap to autonomously explore completely unknown underground environments without GPS, maps or pilot input.

Operators can now plan missions from a safe location and deploy Hovermap to navigate complex spaces using AI-powered path planning and obstacle avoidance.

This means scanning missions that previously required manual intervention can now be completed entirely autonomously, improving safety and operational efficiency.

Commander also provides real-time mission visualisation, remote monitoring, and intuitive planning tools that streamline workflows.

The software supports repeatable, waypoint-based missions, enabling accurate change detection over time, which is ideal for applications like stope reconciliation or monitoring subsidence.

Emesent’s Cortex software has enabled operators to rapidly survey inaccessible or restricted environments – such as stopes, ore passes, headings and old workings – with actionable detail. This has been built on with Cortex 4.0, which offers fully autonomous navigation and exploration to allow mapping of previously inaccessible areas in even the most challenging conditions.

Cortex also features enhanced obstacle avoidance, exceptional dust filtering, and reliable performance in dark and wet environments to ensure Hovermap delivers superior data capture and enables safer, more confident flying.

“We’re giving operators more confidence by enabling Hovermap to fly autonomously through even narrower spaces,” Hrabar said.

“Improvements in Hovermap’s perception technology allow drones to pass through gaps as small as 2.4 metres without human intervention.”

Aware that not all survey scenarios require drone deployment, Emesent also offers a way for Hovermap to quickly and easily attach to a vehicle.

Emesent has deployed Hovermap to Tier 1 mining companies and contractors.

This includes global mining services provider Mining Plus, which recognised the potential for enhanced safety, productivity, and cost savings and partnered with Emesent to implement an optimised bogging workflow at a Byrnecut sublevel caving operation.

“By using Emesent’s Hovermap LHD (load, haul and dump) solution to provide enhanced visibility, Mining Plus and Byrnecut are setting a new standard for operational excellence in underground mining,” Hrabar said.

While mining remains its strongest market with customers across Australia, North and South America, and southern Africa, Emesent is making its mark beyond that sector.

With more than 1000 Hovermap units deployed globally, Emesent’s technology has also been used in the aftermath of earthquakes, for civil infrastructure inspections, and in defence operations.

“We’re constantly listening to what the industry needs,” Hrabar said. “That’s how we’ve evolved Hovermap – from feedback in the field.”

Looking ahead, Emesent is investing in AI and machine learning to automate data interpretation.

The goal is to move beyond data collection into actionable insights, allowing mine engineers and geologists to make faster and smarter decisions.

“We see a huge opportunity in automating the interpretation of point cloud data,” Hrabar said.

“We can detect voids, calculate volumes, and integrate that into mine planning systems. It’s about turning data into value.”

As the mining industry moves towards zero-entry operations and more digital workflows, Emesent is positioning itself as a key enabler of that transformation.

“Our mission is to automate the collection and analysis of spatial data to make mining safer and more productive,” Hrabar said. “And we’re just getting started.”

Emesent is also focused on strengthening relationships with key original equipment manufacturers and technology providers in the mining sector, ensuring Hovermap seamlessly integrates into existing workflows.

This type of interoperability is essential, especially as miners adopt more connected, digital systems.

“We’re seeing strong demand for integration with platforms like Deswik and Datamine,” Hrabar said.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for users to get value from the data we provide.”

Collaboration is the key to growth for Emesent, with the company involved in various research and development partnerships and mining innovation hubs, helping to future-proof the technology and stay ahead of emerging challenges.

From mapping stopes to advancing autonomy and AI, Emesent is providing mining companies with a clearer view of what lies beneath, and how to work safer and smarter than ever before.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.