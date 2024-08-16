Unlocking maximum efficiency within the mining industry

SEW-EURODRIVE’s X.e series agitator and mixer drives. Image: SEW-EURODRIVE

In the demanding world of mining, where operational reliability and efficiency are essential, SEW-EURODRIVE’s X.e series mechanical agitators are already causing a stir in the industry.

Designed to tackle the harshest conditions and heaviest loads, the X.e series offers a robust solution for agitators and mixers, ensuring productivity and minimising downtime.

Engineered for excellence

The X.e series is built upon SEW-EURODRIVE’s proven X series technology, now enhanced with advanced features tailored for high-performance applications. Any given mining project can come with a variety of site conditions with unique requirements.

This can be attributed to weather fluctuations, moisture levels, site layouts, abrasive ores, etc. It was therefore important that versatility was a strong consideration for the design of the X.e agitator range.

The innovative digital twin concept was integral to the design process, allowing SEW-EURODRIVE to simulate and optimise mechanical components and oil flow, resulting in a drive that excels in performance and reliability.

High performance and reliability

The X.e series is specifically engineered to handle the high forces and bending moments typical in agitation and mixing processes. Its application-specific rolling bearing concept features a large bearing spacing and rigidity-optimised housing.

This can absorb the strong forces encountered in these operations. Large output shafts are designed to withstand significant bending movements, ensuring the gear units can be configured to meet the precise demands of any application.

For thermally demanding applications such as copper mining, the X.e series offers the option of integrating a fan into the motor interface.

Air baffles on the gear unit housing enhance airflow, providing superior cooling capacity that often negates the need for costly external coolers, reducing maintenance and increasing reliability. This thoughtful design ensures that the agitators remain reliable and efficient even in the most challenging conditions.

Safety and ease of maintenance

Safety was also a factor in the X.e series design. The gear unit features a fail-safe horizontal split housing with the parting line positioned above the maximum oil level, ensuring that no oil escapes at the sealing surface.

The drywell shaft seal and pressure lubrication system further enhance operational safety by providing reliable lubrication and preventing leaks.

Maintenance is made straightforward with the X.e series’ service-friendly design. The aligned feet and base surface facilitate easy installation, while the drywell system’s accessible re-lubrication points simplify maintenance tasks.

This ease of access helps to reduce downtime and labor costs, contributing to overall operational efficiency. Due to this ease of maintenance, it can also negate difficulties attributed to especially remote mining sites.

Customisable and versatile

Flexibility is another key advantage of the X.e series. The gear units are available with a variety of bearing concepts tailored to different load scenarios, allowing for customisation to suit specific requirements.

This versatility, combined with the SEW modular motor system, enables users to optimise high-performance agitators and mixers for a wide range of applications.

Customisation to specific requirements also means a reduction in cost as it allows for application specific selection eliminating any oversizing due to limitations in available options.

The X.e series represents a significant advancement in drive technology for mechanical agitators. With its robust design, advanced features, and customisable options, it is an ideal choice for mining operations seeking to maximise performance and minimise downtime.

Coupled with industry leading turnaround availability, and experienced sales and support team, SEW-EURODRIVE continues to lead the way in engineering solutions that meet the toughest industry demands, and the X.e series is a testament in striving for operational excellence.

