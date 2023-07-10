Unleashing the power of unitised bearings

“Timken‘s unitised bearings SRB solid block have made a significant impact in the mining industry due to their unique design and various benefits,” Motion category manager for industrial bearings Tony Tormey said. He explained why they are significantly better than conventional bearings.

“In the mining industry, equipment downtime can be both costly and time-consuming,” he said. “Traditional bearings require frequent maintenance, such as lubrication and adjustment, to ensure they function correctly.”

To address some of these industry issues, Tormey proposes unitised bearings as an alternative.

“These are pre-assembled bearing units that consist of a housing, bearing, and seal. The unitised design makes installation and maintenance easy, as the entire assembly can be replaced as a single unit,” Tormey said.

He emphasised that one of the key benefits of Timken’s unitised bearings is its “robust design for harsh and demanding applications.

“Strength is what this bearing type is known for. It has a virtually indestructible steel housing compared to most competitors who have cast iron alternatives.”

Firstly, steel is a stronger and more durable material, making it better equipped to handle the demanding conditions that are common in mining applications. Steel is also a more corrosion-resistant material, making it better suited to withstand exposure to water and other corrosive substances commonly found in mining environments.

