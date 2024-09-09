Unleash the power

The updated Drill air compressors boast a number of new features. Image: ELGi

ELGi Equipments has recently developed and upgraded several models in its Drill diesel-powered skid mounted portable compressors, delivering efficiency, reliability, serviceability, better performance and space-saving gains.

Inconsistent and extreme operating conditions can make drilling a demanding industry.

The Drill diesel-powered skid mounted portable compressors from ELGi have been designed and built to meet the challenges of this industry and exceed expectations when it comes to delivering power, performance, reliability and low cost of ownership.

Finding utilisation in a diverse range of drilling applications, the PG 600S to PG 1500S Drill models, with free air delivery (FAD) from 600 to 1500 cfm, have recently undergone several design developments.

ELGi is especially excited about its PG 1200 – 500 S Combo machine which can run at 350 pound-force per square inch (psi) to 500 psi and PG 1500 – 400 S Combo machines which can run from 350 psi to 400 psi.

The company’s machines are designed with strong safety features, including emergency switches on both sides of the compressors and an integrated large fuel tank.

With better fuel efficiency, and lower cost per foot, this results in maximum savings and profit for ELGi’s customer.

The three-stage filtration system, which keeps dust out of the compressor, has also been introduced in the Drill along with mesh protection in the compressor air intake system, increasing operational life, and making the Drill compressors particularly suited for operations in dusty environments.

The new weld-free air intake system with three-stage air filtration ensures clean air enters the compressor with minimal pressure drop. This has enhanced operational reliability and extended the life of the compressor parts.

The user-friendly control panel now features an LED light for increased ease of use. This intuitive controller integrates all main instrument controls and monitoring systems. The operational condition of the system can be easily determined, and all system warnings are clearly displayed.

A range of further design developments have additionally contributed to enhanced safety features, improved serviceability and a more compact solution that has a much smaller footprint.

The entire range of ELGi Drill portable compressors offer efficiency thanks to the inclusion of the company’s unique rotary screw airend. The unique design reduces pressure losses and increases efficiency.

In addition, the airend ensures energy efficient compressed air supply for all demanding applications, with higher flow and better specific fuel consumption. Better maintenance intervals further assure an overall low cost of ownership.

The Drill compressors from ELGi gives customers faster drilling and better drilling averages from a compact, robust, and rugged package. With FAD from 600 to 1500 cfm, the powerful Drill compressors offer a reliable, fuel and energy efficient supply of compressed air, designed to operate in the most demanding of environments.

ELGi will be showcasing its new 500 PSI compressor package at DRILL24 on stand 10A in Perth from October 15–17.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.