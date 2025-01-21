Unlearning unhelpful habits

Image: AusIMM

Melanie McCarthy was the first woman general manager of a mine in Victoria and has worked in over ten different mine sites, both on-site and fly-in, fly-out (FIFO), producing six different commodities.

McCarthy is also the facilitator of the AusIMM short course Manager as Leader and Influencer.

In this video interview, McCarthy explains unhelpful habits that mining professionals may collect over the course of their career and how these can become a barrier to successful outcomes.

As a people leader, do you:

face resistance when you roll out changes or new ideas?

feel like you’re leading individuals – rather than a cohesive team?

feel anxious about giving performance feedback?

Reduce the stress of people management while you establish the building blocks as a respected leader equipped to lead your team to success with AusIMM’s Manager as Leader and Influencer Short Course.

Being promoted to leadership roles often comes from technical ability and expert discipline knowledge. However, leading people requires additional skills and self-knowledge to be successful.

This 100 per cent online course is designed to give you the skills, frameworks and insights to understand how to be the leader your team needs to reach both their full potential and business objectives. Become an effective mine manager with field-proven insights. Learn more.