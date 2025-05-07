Underground pumps: The key to operational efficiency

l–R: Truflo Pumps’ BDM Mitch Creighton and overhauls and rebuilds manager Jason Lidgard inspect a helical rotor pump. Image: Truflo Pumping Systems

In underground mining, high-quality, durable pumps are crucial to minimise downtime and maintenance costs.

Underground mining is evolving rapidly, with efficiency, sustainability and safety driving the industry’s transformation. In today’s modern mining environment, companies are adopting technologies to optimise operations, reduce downtime and lower costs.

With dewatering systems playing a pivotal role in keeping underground mines operational, Truflo Pumping Systems stands at the forefront of delivering reliable solutions to support these advancements.

Truflo Pumping Systems senior dewatering consultant Chris McCulloch told Australian Mining that having the right pump solutions can make all the difference.

“Underground mining is all about efficiency,” McCulloch said. “Every second counts, if you’re not moving water effectively, you’re not mining effectively.

“We’ve seen firsthand how a well-designed pumping system can transform an underground mining operation. Our goal is to help miners move water efficiently so they can focus on production.”

Water ingress presents a constant challenge in underground operations. Without efficient water management, mining operations risk halted production, unsafe working conditions, and increased operational costs.

By investing in rugged, efficient and purpose-designed pumps, mine sites can avoid the headaches and future accumulative costs of systems that don’t meet the demands of underground mining.

Truflo Pumps supplies a comprehensive range of systems specifically designed for underground mining. This includes IECEx explosion-proof submersible pumps; jumbo face dewatering pumps; fishtanks; heliflo helical rotor pumps; pump pods and high head pumps – all built to withstand the harshest conditions.

Beyond water management, equipment reliability is crucial for maintaining efficiency underground. With mining operations running 24–7, any unexpected breakdown can lead to costly downtime.

Truflo Pumps’ overhauls and rebuilds manager Jason Lidgard emphasised the importance of high-quality maintenance and equipment reliability.

“You can have the best mining plan in the world, but if your equipment isn’t reliable, you’re going to run into major problems,” he told Australian Mining. “That’s where preventative maintenance and quality overhauls come into play.”

To maintain high quality pumping, overhauls involve disassembling, cleaning, repairing and thoroughly testing the pumps. Proper maintenance and strategic overhauls ensure that pumps and other critical components perform optimally for longer periods.

Truflo Pumps’ overhaul and rebuild services help mining companies reduce the risk of unexpected failures and extend the lifespan of their equipment.

“A pump failure underground can stop operations in their tracks,” Lidgard said. “That’s why we focus on quality overhauls – so miners have equipment they can rely on when it matters most.”

With safety paramount in successful mining operations, technological advancements play a significant role in reducing risks underground. By incorporating smart technology and reliable systems, mines can ensure safer working conditions while improving operational efficiencies.

“You can’t cut corners on safety; if you don’t have reliable pumps, water buildup becomes a safety hazard,” McCulloch said. “That’s why we work closely with miners to ensure they have the right solutions in place.”

A key advantage of Truflo Pumps is its fully in-house operation, with all design, manufacturing and overhauls conducted in Australia. This local approach allows the company to maintain high-quality standards, streamline production and respond quickly to the needs of underground mining operations.

“Everything we do is in-house and based here in Australia, which means we can control quality, turn things around quickly, and ensure our customers get exactly what they need.

“When a mining company comes to us with a challenge, we can adapt and make changes in a capable manner.”

This responsiveness is particularly valuable in underground mining, where unexpected issues can lead to costly downtime. By keeping its operations local, Truflo Pumps can work closely with customers, gather direct feedback, and refine products to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“Our customers know that if they need something adjusted, we can make it happen quickly,” McCulloch said. “Having everything under one roof gives us the flexibility to innovate and continuously improve our solutions based on real-world mining conditions.”

However, Truflo Pumps isn’t just a manufacturer – the company is also a solutions provider dedicated to helping mining companies overcome operational challenges. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all products, Truflo Pumps works closely with mines to develop tailored pumping solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in underground operations.

“We don’t just sell pumps; we solve problems,” McCulloch said. “Every mine site is different, with its own set of challenges. Our job is to understand those challenges and provide solutions that keep operations running smoothly.”

By taking a hands-on approach, Truflo Pumps ensures its systems are designed to handle the specific conditions of each mine, whether it’s high-pressure dewatering, extreme depths or harsh underground environments.

Mining companies can rely on Truflo Pumps for long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes.

“Our focus is on delivering high-performance solutions that make a real impact,” Lidgard said. “We work with mines to find the right setup for their needs, ensuring they get the best possible results from their equipment.”

This feature appeared in the May 2025 issue of Australian Mining.