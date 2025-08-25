Underground mining underway at Black Cat’s Majestic deposit

Image: Steve Lovegrove/shutterstock.com

Underground mining has kicked off at the Majestic deposit, part of Black Cat Syndicate’s Kal East gold project.

Black Cat is targeting initial production of 776,000 tonnes at 3.2 grams per tonne gold for 80,000 ounces from Majestic.

Further drilling will commence from underground positions as soon as practical. The company said this will help to expand the total resources accessible by locating potential areas that are currently drill constrained and remain open at depth and along strike.

Black Cat has appointed Macmahon Underground the primary mining services contract. This will cover underground mine development, production services, and associated works at Majestic.

Other service-related components for the new underground project are advancing, including installing long-term dewatering infrastructure and portal support.

The company is planning to begin open pit mining operations at the Fingals deposit in September. Site establishment activities, including ongoing mobilisation of equipment, are continuing at that site.

Both the Majestic and Fingals mining programs will underpin feed to the Lakewood processing facility, nearby Kalgoorlie.

Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said the development of the Magestic underground mine marked another milestone in the company’s “more gold, sooner” strategy.

“Dewatering is complete, portal ground support is installed and development of our first underground mine at Kal East is underway,” he said.

“Majestic remains open at depth and along strike and underground drilling is planned to commence as soon as possible for both resource extension and grade control.”