Underground cooling for a major mining expansion

A major mining operation focused on the production of platinum group metals—embarked on a significant infrastructure upgrade to improve underground access and increase operational efficiency.

The site operates under deep-level mining conditions, where excessive heat and humidity create a challenging environment for personnel and equipment.

As part of an ambitious expansion initiative, a new vertical shaft was sunk to enhance logistical flow across the underground complex. This development required a sophisticated cooling solution to ensure safe and productive working conditions as mining intensity increased.

Requirement

Prior to the infrastructure upgrade, miners accessed underground work areas via an older shaft, often taking up to three hours to reach the active zones. This impacted productivity, energy levels, and overall workforce wellbeing.

With the construction of a new central access shaft, the client aimed to streamline underground movement and accelerate operations.

However, greater throughput and deeper mining zones introduced a critical need for enhanced cooling infrastructure to manage underground heat and humidity.

Solution

IWC(NEXT Cooling) was appointed by an engineering consulting firm to design, supply, and install a complete cooling package tailored to the environmental and operational demands of the site.

The solution included:

A 3-cell condenser cooling tower

Two 2-cell pre-cooling towers

A bulk air cooler (BAC)

These components form a critical part of the mine’s central chiller plant system, designed to cool and circulate air to underground levels. The system was engineered for optimal thermal efficiency, energy performance, and durability within a harsh, moisture-heavy environment.

Why this project stands out

This project represents more than a ventilation upgrade—it’s part of a long-term strategic plan to reshape how underground mining operations are conducted at the site. The newly constructed shaft now serves as a central access hub, significantly reducing travel times and improving logistical flow.

The cooling system delivered by IWC(NEXT Cooling) plays a vital role in enabling this transformation, supporting safer, more comfortable underground conditions as mining operations expand.

Anticipated benefits

While final commissioning is pending, the newly installed cooling infrastructure is expected to:

Dramatically lower underground heat and humidity

Improve worker comfort and occupational safety

Enhance productivity through reduced transit time and improved working conditions

Support future operational scaling as the mine deepens and grows

Conclusion

This project showcases Industrial Water Cooling’s ability to deliver high-performance, tailor-made cooling systems for deep-level mining environments.

Working together with its client, the company’s goal is to support safer, more efficient, and sustainable mining operations—no matter how complex the challenge.

