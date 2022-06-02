Prospect Awards 2022: Mine Project Success of the Year

Since 2004, there has been one awards night the mining industry has looked forward to every year: the Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

And there’s even more reason to celebrate this year with the night featuring five new or updated awards. Each award celebrates a different aspect of the industry, such as significant discoveries or sustainability.

One of these new awards in the Mine Project Success of the Year award, proudly sponsored by Epiroc.

This award recognises a significant engineering and/or contract mining project that has been undertaken on a mine site. The project must have had a measurable improvement on the mine site, such as increasing safety, greater returns or a reduction in overall costs.

To meet the award criteria, the project must have been undertaken or implemented within two years of the nominations’ closing date of August 24.

The 2022 Prospect Awards will be held in Perth in November. The awards are being held in Western Australia for the first time to acknowledge the vibrancy and importance of the state’s thriving mining industry.

Nomination forms and criteria for the 2022 Prospect Awards can be found online.