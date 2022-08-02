Podium declares first-known 5E resource

Podium Minerals has added three new metals into its mineral resource estimate for its Parks Reef Project in Western Australia, declaring it Australia’s first-known five-element platinum group (PGM) resource.

The updated inferred resource for the PGM horizon is 52.2 million tonnes at 1.64g/t for 3moz 5E PGM, with the reef having found to contain 0.81g/t platinum, 0.66g/t palladium, 0.08g/t gold, 0.06g/t rhodium and 0.03g/t iridium, plus 0.07 per cent copper, 0.09 per cent nickel and 0.018 per cent cobalt.

Podium managing director Sam Rodda said the addition of the new metals – rhodium, iridium and cobalt – added significant value to the project and would be included in the upcoming scoping study.

“All metals exist within the existing PGM reef and the preliminary metallurgical work is already considering how we maximise their recoveries within existing contemplated processing streams,” he said.

“Value addition to the Parks Reef project remains at the forefront of our plans. Understanding and evaluating payable metals within the existing orebody will be incorporated with the next resource update planned for early in the December quarter.

“Parks Reef’s suite of metals will continue to feed existing decarbonisation technologies (such as autocatalysts) and support the development of green hydrogen energy with PGMs and battery EV production which is driving demand of metals nickel, cobalt, and copper.”