KSM sells first NdPr ingots

Australian Strategic Materials subsidiary, KSM Metals, has signed a binding agreement for the sale of neodymium praseodymium (NdPr) metal produced at its Korean Metals plant with Korean company NS World.

The contract provides for the sale and delivery of up to 10 tonnes of NdPr ingot from September 2022 to December 2022. NS World intends to use this metal in the production of bonded magnets.

ASM chief executive officer Rowena Smith said in just over a year, the company had taken ita Korean Metals plant from start of construction to commercial production.

“This is a remarkable feat of dedication from our team,” she said.

“Our commissioning and ramp-up at the plant will continue over the second half of 2022. We look forward to securing further sales contracts in the coming months and will update the market as contracts are finalised.”