Two Manheim mining machinery auctions launch this month

Image: Manheim Industrial

Manheim Australia is preparing its latest national multi-vendor mining auction in conjunction with Lennon Heavy Equipment, with a range of heavy machines up for grabs online for one week starting July 25 at 3pm.

Assets including dump trucks, excavators, bulldozers, graders, loaders, surface miners, conveyors, forklifts, buckets, prime movers, utes and generators will be available to bid on, with the digital auction ending at 3pm on July 31.

The growing catalogue includes brands such as Caterpillar, Isuzu, Kenworth, Komatsu, Kubota and Toyota, among a myriad of others. Contact Jack Bookham on +61 437 163 814 or at jack.bookham@coxautoinc.com to learn more, and visit the campaign page for details on fees and how to bid.

Also on the mining front, Manheim is running an online BidNow auction on more than 20 near-new and low-mileage mining utility vehicles in Tasmania, between July 19 and July 24.

Vehicles include Toyota HiLux and LandCruiser, Mitsubishi Triton and Mazda BT-50, all mine-ready with exceptionally low kilometres and 2020–21 build dates. Contact James Daley on +61 429 212 229 to learn more, and visit the campaign page for details on fees and how to bid.

Manheim Industrial Australia is a leading auction house with deep experience remarketing transport, civil, construction, plant, agricultural, and mining equipment on behalf of large and mid-sized vendors – both private sector and public.

The company also specialises in weekly Australia-wide passenger and light commercial vehicle auctions, and salvage auctions on behalf of large insurance companies.

Manheim is a fully owned subsidiary of Cox Automotive Australia, which makes and supports retail data and software solutions for car dealers and OEMs, including lead management, inventory management, valuations, service management, as well as website development and finance integrations.