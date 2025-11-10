Turning bulk problems into big wins

Image: Prime Creative Media

Bulk Expo 2026 brings Australia’s bulk handling industry together to solve problems, share solutions, and turn ideas into action.

For an industry that moves mountains of material every week – grain, ore, cement, fertiliser, sand, powders – 2025 feels like a year of steady demand wrapped in a squeeze.

Australia’s bulk solids handling sector continues to be driven by mining and agriculture, while grappling with capacity bottlenecks at ports, tighter health and environmental rules, rising input costs, and a fast-paced wave of dust-control and automation technology.

Australia’s exporters continue to push large volumes of bulk commodities. Grain handlers and terminal operators report meaningful available capacity across multiple ports, but shipping and landside handling remain pressure points after recent bumper harvests and global shipping constraints. That combination keeps operators busy while forcing short-term tactical responses such as mobile shiploaders and expanded berth handling to clear queues.

At the same time, ongoing infrastructure investment – new materials handling facilities and terminal upgrades – is visible around the country, signalling that stakeholders are planning for longer-term throughput growth.

For all its challenges, the bulk solids handling industry thrives on collaboration and problem-solving. That’s what makes the Bulk Handling Technical Conference and Expo such a pivotal event for 2026.

Bulk Expo is where operators, engineers, and decision makers come together to troubleshoot, innovate, and strike deals that move the sector forward.

Across the exhibition floor, suppliers will be face-to-face with the people who matter most, the engineers tasked with improving plant performance, the operators wrestling with flow blockages, the managers seeking compliance-ready dust systems.

Past exhibitors have reported tangible returns: quality leads that translated into follow-up meetings, new contracts, and long-term relationships. For companies investing in this space, the event delivers a clear ROI – access to a highly targeted audience of motivated buyers, all looking for practical solutions to shared industry pain points.

On the conference stage, the technical program dives into the core mechanics of the industry. Key themes explore every element of bulk solids handling, from the flow properties and behaviour of bulk materials to the design of bins, hoppers, and storage systems, and the latest in pneumatic and mechanical conveying solutions. Dust mitigation, wear management, process optimisation, and advanced modelling are all on the agenda, alongside real-world case studies drawn from mining, agriculture, ports, and manufacturing.

This mix of theory and field experience helps bridge the gap between research and reality, giving attendees knowledge they can immediately apply, and exhibitors’ insight into the evolving challenges operators face.

“From flow challenges to dust control, every part of the supply chain is evolving. The industry’s next big breakthroughs will come from collaboration, and Bulk Expo is where that collaboration begins,” Prime Creative Media marketing coordinator – events Tiarna Condren said.

“The strength of this sector has always been its ability to innovate under pressure. The Bulk Handling Technical Conference and Expo gives that innovation a platform and gives businesses the chance to turn expertise into real ROI.”

In an industry that’s under pressure to cut emissions, control dust, improve flow, and boost reliability, the Bulk Handling Technical Conference and Expo offers a rare opportunity to align expertise, equipment, and opportunity. It’s where ideas are tested, solutions are found, and introductions turn into contracts.

To get involved, please visit the Bulk Expo 2026 website.