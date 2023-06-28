Turbocharge your conveyors: Regal Rexnord’s solutions for V-class drive performance

V-class conveyor drives are essential to the efficient operation of materials handling in the mining, quarrying and aggregate industries. These industries rely heavily on conveyor systems to transport large volumes of material efficiently and reliably. However, common issues such as belt slippage, misalignment, overloading, and damage to the conveyor belt can cause significant downtime and unwanted costs.

To prevent these issues, it is essential to ensure proper installation, maintenance, and monitoring of the V-class conveyor drive. Regular inspections and assessments can help identify and address potential issues before they cause any significant downtime or production loss.

Regal Rexnord is a leading manufacturer of power transmission solutions for various industries, including mining. It offers a wide range of products, including gear couplings, bearings, conveyor drives, and other power transmission components, that are designed to provide reliable and efficient performance in harsh operating environments.

With over 100 years of experience and a reputation for quality products and industry-relevant advice, Regal Rexnord is a trusted partner for mining companies looking to optimise their conveyor systems’ performance and reliability.

To prevent mechanical breakdown from wear and tear, Regal Rexnord provides three different solutions to keep V-class conveyor drives operational.

Read the full article here.