Tungsten boom delivers new opportunities for Larvotto

Image: Larvotto Resources

With tungsten prices soaring to unprecedented highs, Larvotto Resources is racing to capitalise on the booming market, as it pursues a highly promising diamond drilling campaign at its Metz Mining Centre in New South Wales.

The hard metal has seen its price skyrocket from around $US300 per metric tonne unit (mtu) in early 2025 to $US2650/mtu by March 20, 2026.

Chinese supply restrictions and a global push for critical minerals security have left Western manufacturers scrambling for alternative sources, sending traders to producers outside China.

While other commodity markets have been hit by oil crises and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, tungsten remains insulated.

Larvotto Resources is among those benefiting from the shift.

The company’s ongoing diamond drilling at the Metz Mining Centre in New South Wales – a key part of the larger Hillgrove antimony-gold project – continues to reveal high-grade tungsten alongside gold and antimony.

Recent highlights include 0.4 m at 9.09 per cent tungsten trioxide (WO₃) from 294.9 m in drill hole BLK109 and 0.4 m at 4.11 per cent WO₃ from 38m in BLK110.

“Larvotto continues to deliver strong drilling results at the Metz Mining Centre,” Larvotto Resources managing director Ron Heeks said. “The presence of tungsten enhances the economic potential of the system as we look to build our exposure to critical minerals across our portfolio.”

The company is now preparing the next phase of drilling, targeting priority zones beneath historic workings and along western extensions of the Blacklode system. The goal is to expand the resource base and underpin an upgraded mineral resource and ore reserve.

With tungsten’s cosmic origins meeting a terrestrial supply crunch, Australian miners like Larvotto are positioned to reap the benefits of the market’s unprecedented growth – and potentially deliver a critical alternative to Chinese supply.

Read more: Scale meets strategy – Australia’s critical minerals builders