Truflo Pumping Systems strengthens after-sales support through strategic partnership

ITT Blakers and Truflo Pumping Systems have partnered to expand their services across Australia. Image: Image: Truflo Pumping Systems

Truflo Pumping Systems is committed to providing top tier service to its clients, partnering with ITT Blakers in WA to help make a difference.

As mining operations across Australia continue to wrestle with downtime, Truflo Pumping Systems is investing heavily in after-sales support to ensure the downtime its clients experience is kept to a minimum.

A family-owned business with strong roots in Bathurst, Truflo Pumps is expanding its service capabilities across the country to match the reliability of its products.

Recently, Truflo Pumps secured a new alliance with ITT Blakers in Western Australia – an agreement that will be key to achieving its mission of providing top-tier customer service across Australia.

“We manufacture the pumps from start to finish, but what we really want to emphasise now is our repair sector,” Truflo Pumps national operations manager Jason Bemrose told Australian Mining.

“It used to be quite small, but we’re spending a lot of money to build it up so we can provide faster turnaround and stronger customer support.”

Bemrose said the company is placing greater emphasis on repairs, rebuilds and proactive stock holdings, especially in high-demand regions like Queensland and New South Wales.

“Customer support is very important to us,” he said. “To ensure our clients are happy, they need to be serviced quickly, so spending the money and putting the people on the ground is critical to make that happen.”

One of Truflo Pumps’ key initiatives is its investment in wet end stock to enable rapid repair by replacement services.

The company has also launched a successful service exchange program that provides quick replacement of pump components for clients with urgent needs.

“Through our service exchange program, clients send their unit in and receive a replacement unit right away,” Bemrose said. “Sometimes we have it there before they have even removed the old one and that reduces downtime to hours, not weeks.”

This model has resonated particularly well with clients operating in remote locations, where shipping delays can significantly impact production.

“The feedback from those remote sites has been very positive,” Bemrose said. “Some operations simply can’t afford to be down for more than a day or two, so our ability to provide quick turnaround is saving them time and money.”

Truflo Pumps’ partnership with ITT Blakers will expand that same support to WA.

“This is a strategic move to provide faster service and turnaround in WA,” Truflo Pumps’ national sales manager Martin Richardson told Australian Mining.

“ITT is a reputable name in the mining sector and the company is fully equipped to support our customers with rebuilds, overhauls, and stocking key components locally.”

Rather than building a standalone facility which could take years to construct, Truflo Pumps chose to work with an established partner in WA to ensure miners in the area get the same high-quality after-sales experience already available on the East coast.

“For us to establish our own workshop in WA, we’d be looking at a two-to-three-year timeline,” Richardson said. “But through this partnership, we can hit the ground running.”

He says this initiative supports the company’s long-term customer service vision.

“What we gain is customer satisfaction and long-term relationships, and that’s valuable to us.”

Truflo Pumps and ITT Blakers are cross-training staff and aligning systems in their NSW, Queensland and WA service centres to ensure consistency.

Teams from each company will travel between Bathurst and Perth to share knowledge, tools and processes.

“This isn’t just a case of slapping our name on a workshop,” Richardson said. “We’re training each other, investing in the right equipment and making sure we deliver a consistent Truflo Pumps experience.”

From the customer’s perspective, the process is designed to feel seamless, with a dedicated service email address that is monitored by ITT Blakers and Truflo staff to maintain open and timely communication.

“Our goal is for WA customers to feel like they’re working directly with Truflo Pumps,” Richardson said. “They reach out, they get a fast response, and their pump gets back on site quickly.

“It’s about delivering the same level of support no matter where in Australia they are.”

Truflo Pumps’ service exchange model continues to grow, now covering its core wet ends, as well as its Jumbo and Heli-Flo product lines.

With demand increasing for rapid replacement and rebuilds, the company plans to continue investing in stock, systems and people.

“Service exchange for Heli-Flo helical rotor pumps is a hot topic at the moment,” Richardson said. “We’re expanding into that now to keep up with demand.”

At the heart of Truflo Pump’ after-sales expansion is a commitment to reducing downtime and creating long-term value for mining clients.

“We’re not just here to sell a pump,” Richardson said. “We’re here to support our customers through the full life of the equipment and that means fast repairs, smart partnerships and always being ready to respond.”

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.