True North: Unlocking copper in north-west Queensland

Image: True North Copper

True North Copper has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Great Australia Mine (GAM) complex in Queensland.

Highlights at the Great Australia Mine include the completion of 17 RC drillholes totalling 3450m, with all drilling targets located outside the current resource and within highly prospective structural settings.

True North expects to receive the assay results in late May.

“Our exploration drilling at Great Australia Mine has been completed successfully on track and without incident,” True North managing director Bevan Jones said.

“Assay results are anticipated in the coming weeks, and we will provide updates regarding the program and the growth potential of the GAM mineral system.”

True North has also commenced drilling at its Mt Oxide project, with a 30-hole, 8000m program scheduled to span two months.

Several high-priority geophysical targets with coincident surface expressions of mineralisation along a 10km trend and beyond the Vero resource will be tested.

Drilling has also commenced at the Rhea prospect at Mt Oxide, with two priority holes planned before operations move to the Hecate prospect.

Assay results are expected approximately eight weeks after drilling is completed and samples have been dispatched.

“With drilling now underway at Mt Oxide, we’re excited to target untested induced polarisation (IP) anomalies along the 10km Dorman Fault trend, outside the established Vero resource,” Jones said.

The outlined programs mark a significant step in unlocking the full potential of True North’s Cloncurry and Mt Oxide portfolios.

