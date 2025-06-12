True North uncovers new targets at Cloncurry

Image: True North Copper

True North Copper has identified multiple large-scale drill targets at its Salebury iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) mineral system, part of the company’s Cloncurry copper project in northwest Queensland.

The targets were defined following a 5.9-line kilometre induced polarisation (IP) survey, which was the first significant exploration work at Salebury since 2012.

The targets are further supported by integrated analysis of geological mapping, historic drilling, gravity and magnetic data.

“The integrated geological exploration work at Salebury showcases True North’s strategic exploration philosophy – leveraging advanced geological tools to systematically define high-confidence drill targets,” True North managing director Bevan Jones said.

“We are particularly excited by Salebury’s strong geological similarities to regionally significant IOCG deposits.”

Three key targets have emerged from the program: the Salebury main zone, Raleigh’s and the Gully prospect.

The Salebury main zone target features a large, previously unexplored breccia system with coincident gravity lows and prominent chargeability anomalies, suggesting the presence of a major mineralised breccia zone with potential copper-gold mineralisation at depth.

The previously undrilled Raleigh’s prospect revealed a large sulphide halo developed around a gravity high anomalies interpreted to be a zone IOCG system.

At Gully, True North identified a 400m wide chargeability anomaly coinciding with magnetic and gravity highs and a 500m wide magnetite breccia zone, all characteristic of well-endowed IOCG systems.

Environmental approvals are in place at Cloncurry and cultural heritage surveys are underway, with reverse circulation drilling to follow.

Meanwhile, drilling continues at True North’s Mount Oxide project, with results due by the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2025.