True North hits best copper-gold yet at Wallace North

Image: aerogondo/stock.adobe.com

True North Copper has struck its strongest copper-gold intercepts yet at Wallace North while extending its Aquila discovery at Mt Oxide.

The company’s results underscore the growth potential of its Queensland portfolio, confirming significant copper-gold mineralisation at Wallace North, well beyond the current resource boundary that points to a larger system.

This happened in conjunction with the final results from Mt Oxide’s phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program confirming a depth persistent, large-scale Aquila copper-cobalt-silver discovery.

“We’re entering a new and exciting phase of growth at True North,” True North managing director Bevan Jones said. “The Cloncurry and Mt Oxide discoveries reflect our strategy at work – driving real value for shareholders.

“At Cloncurry, our latest high-grade copper-gold drill intercepts are the best we’ve seen at the deposit to date, confirming the potential for a much larger system.

“The Mt Oxide project has delivered a transformational outcome, validating its potential as a large-scale, depth-persistent system.”

At Wallace North, drilling returned standout results including 19m at 2.18 per cent copper and 1.76 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 3.97 per cent copper equivalent (CuEq) from 106m, including 9m at 4.33 per cent copper and 3.64g/t gold (8.01 per cent CuEq) from 108m.

The company also reported strong results at the Buena Vista zone, including 1m at 1.27 per cent copper and 11.54g/t gold (12.95 per cent CuEq), pointing to extensions well beyond the current pit design.

At Mt Oxide, phase 1 drilling extended the Aquila copper-cobalt-silver system to more than 420m depth and 100m width, with highlights such as 68m at 0.47 per cent copper, 0.12 per cent cobalt and 4.4g/t silver from 67m.

The program also confirmed extensions to the Vero resource and upgraded the Rhea target, where a 50m-wide alteration zone was intersected beneath geophysical anomalies. Phase 2 drilling is now underway at Aquila ahead of the wet season.

“With phase 2 drilling now underway at Aquila, we look forward to building on these successes and advancing our pipeline of high-priority targets,” he said.