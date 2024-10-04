TRS launches industry-first on-board camera for enhanced safety and visibility

TRS’ BoomSafe boom control system. Image: Total Rockbreaking Solutions

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) has revealed a groundbreaking addition to its innovative BoomSafe boom control system with the introduction of an industry-first ‘on-board’ camera.

This cutting-edge feature offers unprecedented operator visibility, enhancing both the safety and efficiency of fixed pedestal boom systems.

Several years ago, TRS revolutionised the market by launching BoomSafe, a purpose-built control system designed to optimise the operation of fixed pedestal boom systems.

BoomSafe provides remote operation, automated movements, and advanced collision prevention, making it the most reliable and cost-effective automation and remote control solution available.

Tried, tested, and trusted across multiple installations, BoomSafe is recognised for its rugged design and ease of operation, customisation, and maintenance.

Introducing the ‘on-board’ camera: A game-changer in operator vision

The newly introduced ‘on-board’ camera feature is an exclusive enhancement to BoomSafe, setting a new benchmark in operator visibility.

As the first of its kind for fixed pedestal boom systems, the camera delivers real-time vision of the hydraulic hammer, enabling operators to better position the working tool to break oversize in crushers and dump pockets.

This added visibility is essential in ensuring the safe and efficient navigation of boom operations, especially in high-risk environments such as mining and construction.

Experience BoomSafe at IMARC 2024

Visitors to the upcoming IMARC 2024 in Sydney can experience the power of BoomSafe firsthand at the TRS stand, R32.

A demo unit will allow attendees to operate a boom system located in Perth, demonstrating the real-world benefits of BoomSafe technology, including its latest camera integration.

Innovative features driving safer and more efficient operations

With the increasing demand for automation in the mining sector, BoomSafe addresses the critical need for technology that enhances both safety and operational efficiency. The BoomSafe system offers a suite of intelligent features, including:

Automation: BoomSafe improves safety and minimises downtime by allowing operators to control the hydraulic boom’s movement with precision. Pre-programmed settings for acceleration, speed, and positioning enable faster and more accurate operations, with one-touch commands for park, deploy, tool replacement, and hammer change positions.

BoomSafe improves safety and minimises downtime by allowing operators to control the hydraulic boom’s movement with precision. Pre-programmed settings for acceleration, speed, and positioning enable faster and more accurate operations, with one-touch commands for park, deploy, tool replacement, and hammer change positions. Remote operation: operators can manage all network-connected boom systems from a single workstation. BoomSafe monitors and supervises all commands, preventing any movements that could result in damage to the boom or its surroundings.

operators can manage all network-connected boom systems from a single workstation. BoomSafe monitors and supervises all commands, preventing any movements that could result in damage to the boom or its surroundings. Advanced collision prevention: the system’s automated collision prevention technology allows maintenance teams to define a safe work area for the boom. BoomSafe actively assists operators by adjusting movements to stay within the designated safe zone, enhancing both safety and operational continuity.

For more information, visit the TRS website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.