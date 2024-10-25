Image: TRS

Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) has announced a new solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.

TRS BoomSafe boom control system has been programmed to work with the SteelWrist fully automatic quick couplers that allow fully automatic attachment changes, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Time is a critical factor in any crushing plant, where delays can significantly impact production. Equipment disruptions, such as the need to service a hammer or change its tool, are inevitable.

However, with advanced systems like BoomSafe paired with Steelwrist’s automatic hydraulic connection, attachment switching is now faster and safer, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Operators can now keep crushing plants running seamlessly with BoomSafe’s automated attachment changeover feature. At the press of a button, BoomSafe automatically connects, disconnects, and switches between attachments such as hammers, without any manual effort from the operator.

The BoomSafe system is designed to work in perfect synchronisation with Steelwrist quick couplers, which comply with the Open-S industry standard for fully automatic quick couplers.

This integration ensures a fully automated attachment change, preventing the need for manual steps like disconnecting hydraulic hoses, unlocking pins, or bleeding the system. The result is faster, safer transitions between attachments, minimising leakages and pressure drops.

Benefits of BoomSafe and Steelwrist integration include: