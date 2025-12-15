Tritton copper boom gives Aeris a new year boost

Aeris Resources’ Tritton copper operation in NSW. Image: Aeris

Thick, high-grade copper and the discovery of new mineralisation have delivered for Aeris Resources across its Tritton operation, as the company aims to ride the momentum into the new year.

Four underground drill rigs are operating at Tritton, targeting extension to and repetitions of the known Avoca Tank and Budgerygar deposits.

Aeris reported extended mineralisation both up-dip and down-dip from high-grade copper at Avoca Tank, returning hits such as 9.40 metres at 8.87 per cent copper, 1.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, and 38.1g/t silver.

With the drilling focus for the 2026 financial year (FY26) at Avoca Tank to define additional mineralisation down dip of the reported mineral resource, Aeris also identified a “promising” new area of copper mineralisation 50 to 100 metres along strike.

So far, two drill holes have tested this target, both reporting high-grade copper intersections including 22.2 metres at 3.23 per cent copper, 0.08g/t gold and 3.8g/t silver from 296.8 metres.

Aeris executive chairman Andre Labuschagne said the drill results are “very exciting”.

“The drilling demonstrates that high-grade mineralisation extends at Avoca Tank, potentially increasing the mineable inventory at the deposit,” Labuschagne said.

“While early stage, the intersection along Avoca Tank may represent a completely new mineralised trend that we will follow up with further drilling,” he said.

Strong strides have also been made at Budgerygar, with drilling focused on resource definition to upgrade classification to an indicated mineral resource, and mineralised intersections returning significantly thicker copper sulphide.

This includes hits of 24.0 metres at 1.76 per cent copper, 0.03g/t gold, and 3.1g/t silver from 108.0 metres, as well as 22.80 metres at 2.40 per cent copper, 0.10g/t gold, and 5.3g/t silver from 93 metres.

Aeris said two underground drill rigs will continue operating at Budgerygar, drilling down dip, completing a combination of resource definition and exploration drilling and targeting extensions below the base of inferred targets.

“At Budgerygar, resource definition drilling is returning thicker intersections than planned, potentially improving the mineable inventory at this deposit as well,” Labuschagne said.

“Two drill rigs are now testing down dip extensions at Budgerygar, with the results expected in the coming quarter.”

Looking ahead, a fourth underground rig was commissioned at the start of December 2025, with Aeris increasing drill capacity across the Tritton operation.

For Avoca Tank, two drill rigs will prioritise follow-up drilling at the newly identified mineralised trend, while also advancing drilling directly below the current mineral resource.

At Budgerygar, two drill rigs will continue to focus on exploration and resource definition programs, targeting extensions to the known mineralisation and “upgrading confidence” in the current mineral resource.

Drilling has also been scheduled at the Tritton and South Wing deposits, targeting mineral resource growth and upgrading confidence.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.