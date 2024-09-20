Trigg acquires high grade antimony portfolio

Image: jonnysek/stock.adobe.com

Trigg has signed a binding purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the Spartan and Taylors Arm antimony projects in northern New South Wales.

The acquisition significantly enhances Trigg’s resource portfolio and positions the company to meet growing demand for antimony, a critical mineral used in defence and military applications.

The Taylors Arm project contains 71 historical workings, including the Swallows Nest mine which produced antimony between 1940 and 1955 at a concentration of 40 per cent.

In 1972, Swallows Nest reopened with a 30 per cent antimony concentration and current rock samples showed grades of 29.8 per cent and 31.4 per cent antimony.

The Testers mine also reported massive stibnite veins grading up to 63 per cent antimony, the highest-recorded antimony grade in Australia.

Other mines within the Taylors Arm portfolio, such as Little Purgatory, Real McKay, and Kia Ore, also produced antimony at grades of 27.7, 52.7, and 17.7 per cent respectively.

The Spartan Project is adjacent to Larvotto Resources’ Hillgrove antimony-gold operation and covers parts of the Hillgrove Fault, the same rocks that host the Hillgrove deposit.

With antimony prices at all-time highs following China’s export ban on certain antimony products, Trigg’s move into the antimony market is well-timed.

“Trigg’s acquisition of ultra-high-grade antimony assets in NSW represents a transformative transaction for the Company, significantly enhancing its strategic resource portfolio,” Trigg Minerals executive chair Timothy Morrison said.

“The move into the antimony space positions Trigg to capitalise on the growing demand for the critical mineral and strengthens our market presence.

“We can achieve a strong foundation for future growth and profitability with successful exploration.”