Treotham’s playbook: the igus advantage

Keeping bearings lubricated is vital to heavy machinery. Image: Treotham.

From high-strength fabric bushings to dust-resistant energy chains, Treotham brings proven solutions to the challenges of mining and bulk handling.

Treotham is no stranger to the moving parts that keep Australia’s biggest operations running. Its igus energy chains and self-lubricating bearings help to provide the answers to some of the industry’s challenges.

Treotham, the long-time exclusive distributor of igus products in Australia and New Zealand, understands that its offerings must be able to withstand the heat, dust, vibration and heavy loads associated with so many of Australia’s major industries, especially in the area of cable management.

“Traditional cable management and lubrication systems often fall short, resulting in increased downtime and maintenance costs,” a Treotham spokesperson said. “igus energy chains provide a rugged, low-maintenance solution to keep power and data safely moving through machinery.

“Manufactured from high-performance polymers, they resist wear, corrosion and impact, making them ideal for mining environments where traditional systems quickly degrade.”

Energy chains are mechanical systems of links designed to safely guide and protect flexible cables and hoses that carry energy, data, fluids or air in moving machinery. Treotham said the modular design of the igus units allows easy installation, customisation and expansion, which it said is essential in fast-changing operations.

Keep it smooth

An added boon when it comes to less maintenance and greater reliability are igus’ iglidur bearings, a lubricated solution to the issues steel bearings can face with heavy load impact, contamination and oiling failures.

According to Treotham, issues with these conventional bearings usually “consume grease and time”.

“Missed lubrication schedules often mean breakdowns and lost availability,” the Treotham spokesperson said. “The iglidur bearings eliminate that problem.

“These self-lubricating plain bearings extend wear life, reduce environmental impact and remove the need for relubrication or oil changes.”

Treotham’s Western Australia branch manager Danne Hallgren said igus iglidur bearings consistently exceed customer expectations on mine sites.

“The new igutex TX2 and TX3 ranges are engineered for extreme loads,” he said. “Their high-strength filament fabric and built-in slid lubricants deliver maintenance-free performance in the most demanding conditions, outlasting traditional greased metallic bearings.”

The iglidur bearings are used in crushers, conveyors and a wide range of other mining machinery where material stress is common.

Because of this niche focus, igus and its products have become standard for Treotham and its modern automation systems, not only for lubrication properties but also overall endurance.

With more than three decades of partnership between the companies, Treotham’s igus product manager John Sharp previously told Australian Mining that collaboration and expertise are key to their success.

“We understand our product applications on a deeper level, and we can identify potential problems at the design stage,” Sharp said. “Our whole product range is customisable depending on the customer application. No two systems will be exactly the same, so we’re not just offering something off the shelf.”

Treotham believes its local support and immediate supply are also vital factors in working successfully with clients.

“Backed by fully stocked warehouses and technical support across Australia, Treotham combines global innovation from igus with responsive local service,” the Treotham spokesperson said.

“The result is smarter, more durable solutions that reduce maintenance requirements, cut downtime and deliver measurable cost savings for the mining and bulk handling industries.”

This feature appeared in the November issue of Australian Mining magazine.