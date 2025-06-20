Trelleborg Sealing Solutions: A global leader in sealing innovation

A Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Mechanical Face Seal. Image: Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Global trailblazer Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is levelling up industries across the world with its innovative products.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is a one-stop shop for advanced sealing solutions, backed by world-class manufacturing facilities that serve customers worldwide.

With 35 strategically located facilities across four continents and 15 research and development (R&D) centres globally, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions boasts advanced product development capabilities. This enables the company to design customised products that meet the most demanding requirements of heavy industries.

“We are well established in our niche, serving major industries globally,” Trelleborg Sealing Solutions APAC business development manager Dirk Moessner told Australian Mining.

“We work closely with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to develop products for machine tools and presses, mining machinery, oil and gas, and a wide range of industrial equipment and devices. We’re active across all branches of industry.”

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has helped the mining sector operate seamlessly since 1905 with its heavy-duty rotary seals, moulded parts and high-performance static seals that protect components from contamination and abrasion.

The company’s long-lasting, high-performance solutions are integral to the functionality of a myriad of heavy machinery vital to the mining industry.

“Our seals are integral to the functionality of excavators, loaders, bulldozers, and other heavy machinery, providing superior resistance to extreme pressures, temperatures, and wear to highlight the benefit of the seals,” Moessner said.

“This ensures that construction projects are completed efficiently and safely, even under the most challenging conditions for the mining devices and equipment.”

Advanced solutions and even better customer service

Trelleborg works closely with OEMs through R&D, engineering design, and simulations to ensure its seals meet the specific needs of each customer.

“Leveraging the full spectrum of items in our sealing portfolio, we work closely with our customers to develop sealing solutions tailored to their unique operating environments,” Moessner said.

The company’s extensive network of logistics centres and manufacturing sites ensures customers receive the right products quickly, no matter their location.

This level of detail and customisation sets Trelleborg apart from other providers in the market.

Trelleborg ramps up its Australian presence

Trelleborg’s solutions are already well established in the Australian mining sector, but the company intends to make an even bigger impact in the near future.

“We are looking to expand into the Australian MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market, serving distributors and service companies with our full capability,” Moessner said.

With equipment failure leading to costly downtime in the mining sector, Trelleborg prioritises proactive collaboration with clients to minimise disruptions.

By working closely with operators and engineers, the company assesses the unique environmental and operational pressures each site faces, whether it be extreme temperatures or abrasive materials.

This tailored approach ensures the selection of sealing materials that not only meet but often exceed industry standards for performance and durability.

To address the growing need for automated and environmentally friendly mining machinery in Australia, Trelleborg is working on an array of sophisticated solutions.

“We are launching innovations like the HiSpin HS40 and the Stefa high-pressure radial shaft seals to meet the growing demand for high-performance seals for rotary applications into the industries and mining industry,” Moessner said.

The HiSpin HS40 is specifically designed for high-speed rotary applications as high-speed electric motors to providing low-friction performance and superior oil management in a bid to minimise equipment wear and energy consumption.

The Stefa high-pressure radial shaft seals are engineered to withstand pressures up to 20 megapascals (MPa), featuring flexible lip geometry that self-balances under strong pressure, ensuring stable shaft contact and reducing friction.

These innovations aim to prolong equipment life, reduce maintenance downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

Innovating for mining’s future

Looking to the future, Trelleborg is focused on serving emerging market needs, including industrial automation, electrification, and the development of low-friction material for global requirements.

This will see the company continue to prioritise R&D and customer support to ensure products are tailored to the specific requirements of mining operations, solidifying the company’s standing as a sealing pioneer, and not just in the global mining industry.

“We are continuously developing new materials and seal designs to meet future requirements and global regulations to enabling our customers to prolong the life of their equipment and deliver greater productivity for longer,” Moessner said.

Moessner encourages the Australian mining industry to take advantage of Trelleborg’s premium sealing solutions and customer support.

“Partner with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions to experience unparalleled quality, innovation, and support, no matter where your operations take you,” he said.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.