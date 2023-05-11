Transforming our future with Austmine 2023: Day one

As the Austmine 2023 conference wraps up in Adelaide today, we take a look at a recap of day one.

Held from May 9–11, Austmine 2023 brings together industry leaders, influencers, strategic thinkers and technology experts to discuss the future of the mining industry.

Austmine chief executive officer Christine Gibbs Stewart said the conference would focus on how the mining sector can work together to maximise opportunities to meet the expectations of the next generation.

The conference also focuses on ensuring the industry is sustainable while leading in the energy transition as the industry of choice, attracting people from across all sectors of society.

“We have some big challenges and many questions to answer as we embark on a massive transformation the size of the industrial revolution at the speed of the digital age,” Gibbs Stewart said.

“In order to meet our commitments, we need to be bold and we need to be brave.

“As we look into the future and think about the actions needed around such issues as climate change, skills, technology, adoption, innovation and culture, our conference will not focus on the why – as we know why.

“It will focus on the what and it will focus on the how as it is only collectively that we can create a positive and proud legacy for generations to come.”

The opening keynote speaker for 2023 was Edgar Basto, BHP chief operating officer.

Basto said there were many opportunities in South Australia and that BHP continued to support the Northern Water Supply Project which is important to BHP’s future success.

He expects global demand for copper to increase significantly as the world transitions to lower carbon sources of energy powered by more solar panels and wind turbines.

“We have in front of us the opportunity to provide a new copper province for South Australia that is globally first class,” he said.

“It can bring new jobs, new skills, local business opportunities and economic growth for this state, but it requires us all to step up.”

Another keynote presentations was given by Fortescue director of decarbonisation Christiaan Heyning, who emphasised that mining is critical to the energy transition but that at the same time the problems must be acknowledged.

Also on the calendar for day one were two panel discussions on Operating on Zero – What the future entails and Critical Building Blocks to 2030 and Beyond.

Read more about day one of Austmine 2023 on the Austmine site.