Transforming our future with Austmine 2023: Day two

The second day of the Austmine 2023 conference saw panel discussions centring around applications behind mining and mining technology adaption.

Professor Michael Goodsite started the panel discussion on technology by saying that the mining industry is known for being very conservative and asked how we create a culture that embraces disruption as many agree that we need to change.

Speakers for the technology adaption panel included Duncan Bradford, executive vice president base metals and new inerals at Ma’aden, Dr. Paul Lever, head of innovation: mining at Anglo America, Brigette Hendersonhall, director and principal consultant at Matrix Data, Flavia Xavier, general manager innovation and technology development at South32 and Bhargav Kumar Bhatt, national M&E channel manager at VERTIV.

“I think we have to clearly put out a message that that innovation and thinking about things and changing is part of your everyday job and we need to reward and incentivise people to be part of the process,” Lever said at the panel.

Bradford talked about the Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia directing massive change with mining becoming the third pillar of the economy. He also talked about a program his company has developed to promote and develop ideas from the shop floor to the chief executive officer on what change they can do in mining, data, systems and HR/recruitment.

Michelle Keegan, deputy chair at AROSE and project leader – Electric Mine Consortium was the opener of the panel on applications behind mining.

She asked the panel what they see are the obvious collaborations between mining and space.

Speakers included:

Chris Eriksen, general manager – technology and information management at Atlas Iron

Flavia Tata Nardini, chief executive officer at Fleet Space Technologies

Jason Crusan, vice president, new energy solutions at Woodside Energy

Arvind Ramana, director, technology uplift , office of chief technical officer at Australian Space Agency

Brendan Conroy, head of sales and business development – energy sector, APJ at Nokia.

Conroy said Nokia has been in autonomous mining and industrial networks since 2013/14 and had been on a journey with the METS industry within Australia.

“Over that time, we’ve grown and seen the whole market from the autonomous perspective and robotics. NASA has been working with Nokia for about five years to put a mobile network on the moon,” he said.

We’ve had to take the learnings from the autonomics the robotics. We have had to consider what hasn’t worked, what has, and how to deploy it.”

Day two also saw industry leaders reflect on their time in the mining and METS industries.

Facilitator Adam Broome, chairman of Emeritus began the discussion by introducing speaker Mark Cutifani, director and executive business advisor – non-executive director TotalEnergies and Laing O’Rourke.

Cutifani discussed ESG initiatives during his time at Anglo American that dramatically reduced fatalities and environmental incidents.

“We doubled productivity, our costs improved by more than 40 per cent in real terms. Those numbers and our performance improvement are connected. ESG is the heart and soul of the business because it’s about people.

“The world is changing and we’ve got to get ahead of that curve. We’ve got to get young kids in to make a difference.”

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray, co-founder, chair and managing director of Gekko Systems was the facilitator of the METS discussion and introduced speaker Dale Elphinstone, executive chairman of Elphinstone.

Elphinstone said it has been a real honour and privilege to work with a tremendous group of talented people who’d developed a range of products and services that we offer to our customers across many countries in the world.

“When you start on life’s journey you want to secure financial security for yourself and pretty soon you’re surrounded by a big group of employees and you then have responsibility for them,” he said.

“As your business gets larger, you become responsible for things in your community and the wellbeing of people in the community. This is very different to just running a business.”

To learn more about Austmine 2023, visit the Austmine website.