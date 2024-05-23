Transformative technology on display at QME 2024

QME has something for everyone in the mining sector. Image: QME

The pace of change in Queensland’s mining sector since the last Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) is nothing short of remarkable.

Attendees at the upcoming QME 2024 in Mackay on July 23–25 can expect an abundance of evidence that the sector is breaking through barriers to introduce transformative technology not even imagined just two years ago.

The major mining OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), led by Hastings Deering, Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery, will be displaying their newest capabilities, with ground-breaking equipment set to become industry standard for efficiency and productivity on site.

As a long-term supporter and sponsor of QME, Hastings Deering will be showcasing Caterpillar’s new electric drive technology with the 988K XE Wheel Loader on-ground at this year’s event.

“With safety and efficiency front and centre of everything we do, we proudly partner with our customers to provide them with new and innovative machinery like the 988K XE Wheel Loader that will ultimately improve their operational productivity and profitability,” Hastings Deering managing director and chief executive officer Mark Scott said.

Bigger and better than ever with a sold-out floor plan, all three pavilions and vast outdoor spaces will be packed with leading-edge concepts and problem-solving new practices and transformative plans to usher in the mine of the future.

This includes the new decarbonisation zone, which will feature innovations on display from major suppliers like Komatsu, Parker, Earthtrack Group, FLSmidth, Commodore Australia and Unique Hire, Danfoss, Remote Energy and WEG.

Also exhibiting is longstanding Mackay-based underground specialist Mastermyne, including its Wilson Mining polymeric strata support business and Mynesight training businesses. Now with M Resources Group as its majority shareholder, Mastermyne has returned to its core focus of collaboratively partnering with coal mine owners to maximise value from their operations.

“We are greatly looking forward to QME 2024 and the opportunity to show the industry that we are in a strong position to work with our clients to deliver results safely and efficiently through innovation and a positive culture,” Mastermyne CEO Jeff Whiteman said.

Queensland’s mining producers and contractors, including Anglo American, Bravus, Mackellar, BHP and BMA (BHP Mitsubishi Alliance), Whitehaven, Glencore and BUMA will head up the all-star lineup in the Mining House Pavilion, with emerging juniors flexing their growing influence.

Previous QME attendees know that the exhibition is the most efficient way to see and be seen in the Queensland mining industry, making the most of a multitude of industry players, prospective customers and suppliers all under one roof, so to speak.

But it’s not all business: QME kicks off with a networking welcome party and features the highly anticipated Queensland Mining Awards 2024 Presentation gala dinner.

Free registration to QME includes attendance to the exhibition and Komatsu Seminar Series. To save time for your team, register ahead of time at www.qmeexpo.com.au

