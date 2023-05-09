“Transformational” acquisition for Sunshine Gold

Sunshine Gold has announced the $3.25 million acquisition of Greater Liontown, a roughly 684km2 prospective zone comprised of 16 tenements. The acquisition marks such a turning point for the company that it decided to change its name.

The Greater Liontown project is highly prospective for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metals such as zinc, copper, and lead, as well as gold and silver.

Drill testing conducted by Sunshine Gold have revealed strong potential to this end.

Greater Liontown will combine with Sunshine’s nearby Lighthouse and Ravenswood West projects to form the Ravenswood Consolidated project, a 1760km2 area of tenements.

With the latest acquisition, Sunshine will control roughly 80 per cent of the highly prospective Mt Windsor VMS horizon, as well as numerous highly prospective gold and copper locations.

Ravenswood Consolidated has a VMS resource of 4.94 million tonnes at 12 per cent zinc equivalent, and 50,000 ounces of gold.

With the latest acquisition leaning into base metals, Sunshine Gold has decided to change its name to Sunshine Metals.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Sunshine,” Sunshine Gold managing director, Damien Keys, said.

“The acquisition consolidates our foothold in the Charters Towers Ravenswood district which has produced over 20 million ounces of gold and 14 million tonnes of VMS ore.

“As a consequence of this transformational consolidation, it has been decided (subject to shareholder approval) to change the company’s name to Sunshine Metals Ltd and to focus on projects with existing resources, being Ravenswood Consolidated and Triumph.”

Greater Liontown is located 35km outside of Charters Towers in North Queensland.