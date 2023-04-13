Training the next generation

The MF500 is a fully functional hydrostatic transmission system developed for hands-on training and teaching of hydrostatic transmission systems at vocational and technical training colleges.

Because the hydrostatic transmission training simulator has an electronically controlled wheel-load system, students can operate the equipment in the laboratory and experience real-world conditions such as uphill, downhill, tough surfaces, and more.

The hydrostatic transmission training simulator includes pre-programmed tasks that cover the issues listed in a typical hydrostatic transmission manufacturer’s troubleshooting flowchart. This allows students to practise troubleshooting skills on a machine that has many of the faults that a hydrostatic transmission system might have.

Because it is primarily intended for educational purposes, using the MF500 hydrostatic transmission training simulator eliminates the hazards associated with the skid-steer loader. Students may safely drive it, load it, and operate the equipment.

The simulator includes comprehensive diagnostic capabilities for real-world troubleshooting in real time. All electric components of the simulator are protected by industry-standard lockout/locking devices for safety while at rest and in motion.

It has four emergency stop buttons that are easily accessible at each workstation; hydraulic motors (left and right), pump controls, steering, and directional control. This allows trainers or operators to quickly access any of the emergency stop buttons with no safety concerns.

