Tradesales expands national footprint with new Queensland office

Image: Tuangtong Soraprasert/shutterstock.com

Tradesales has opened its newest office in Gympie, Queensland.

The expansion has come just two years after Tradesales established a branch in Victoria and opened the doors of its 12,000m2 factory, marking another significant step in Tradesales’ national growth strategy.

“We have been working with customers in Queensland, primarily in the mining and resources industry, for well over a decade,” Tradesales national sales manager Jay McEwen said.

“To service those clients better and to meet our five-year growth ambitions, it became obvious that we needed a dedicated office in Queensland.”

The decision to establish the Queensland office in Gympie was both practical and symbolic. Located just over two hours north of Brisbane, Gympie provides convenient access to major regional industrial hubs.

Gympie’s rich history as ‘the town that saved Queensland from bankruptcy’ resonated with the company. In 1867, James Nash discovered 72 ounces of gold in six days, sparking a gold rush revitalising Queensland’s economy.

“Just as Gympie played a pivotal role in Queensland’s history, we believe it will be a key part of Tradesales’ future in servicing the state’s heavy industries,” McEwen said.

Tradesales is renowned for its client-focused approach, combining on-site consultations with in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities to deliver tailored solutions. The new office will enhance its ability to work closely with Queensland-based clients, offering faster service, deeper local knowledge, and more accessible expertise.

“Our products are developed in close collaboration with Australia’s heavy industries to meet the exact requirements of their operations,” McEwen said.

“From heavy-duty storage solutions to containerised infrastructure, everything we do is about supporting our clients in achieving safety, efficiency, and productivity.”

The new location is poised to strengthen Tradesales’ relationships with clients across the mining, resources, and industrial sectors, further solidifying the company’s commitment to Queensland’s economic growth and industrial innovation.