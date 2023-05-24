Tradesales and Aquapax partner up for water solution

Tradesales has announced its collaboration with Aquapax to introduce a groundbreaking solution that revolutionises drinking water systems in mining operations.

Mining operations have made remarkable strides in managing their water needs efficiently. However, the capital investment required to establish drinking water systems at new mining sites remains a significant challenge.

In response to this industry demand, Tradesales and Aquapax have developed the Bulk Water Hydration Station, a solution that addresses cost concerns while minimising environmental impact compared to traditional drilling and underground water processing methods.

“The idea came from a client who was utilising our 1,000 litre water pods but wanted to scale up the system,” Aquapax managing director Alex Carnasciali said.

“We proposed integrating a series of pods into a relocatable site solution, utilising the space-efficient nature of the pods, which are the size of a standard pallet and can fit side by side in a shipping container.”

The Bulk Water Hydration Station is housed in a high cube container with an engineer-certified racking system, which enables the efficient storage and distribution of the Aquapax pods.

The 20-foot model can accommodate eight pods, providing a total of 8,000 litres of fresh drinking water, while the 40-foot model can store up to 18 pods, supplying 18,000 litres of water at any given time.

“Our solution is manufactured with the best food-grade piping and pumps. It offers a straightforward setup that requires no specialised operation or maintenance,” Tradesales national sales manager Jay McEwen said.

“The pods are plumbed into a manifold at the top and bottom, ensuring a consistent supply of fresh drinking water by alternating between the top and bottom rows.”

Scalability is a key advantage of the Bulk Water Hydration Station, making it suitable for sites requiring larger drinking water volumes, even during short periods such as construction or shutdowns. Multiple units can be linked together, providing a flexible and adaptable solution.

The economic benefits of the Bulk Water Hydration Station are significant, with setup costs estimated to be approximately 80 per cent lower compared to traditional reverse osmosis units.

Moreover, Aquapax’s commitment to sourcing water from pristine natural springs in the Darling Scarp region ensures the highest purity and safety standards. This solution also demonstrates a smaller environmental footprint than reverse osmosis setups, requiring a fraction of the energy consumption.

In addition to its cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages, the Bulk Water Hydration Station offers the convenience of relocation. This feature allows mining operations to adapt to changing site requirements and enhances the overall sustainability of the solution.

Furthermore, the solution addresses the challenge of unstable groundwater quality in remote mining locations, providing a reliable source of fresh drinking water.

“In short, our solution is scalable, balance sheet friendly, simple to maintain, and better for your health,” McEwen said.