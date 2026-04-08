Townsville upgrade powers critical minerals growth in the north

The Port of Townsville. Image: Cameron/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has taken another step in positioning the state’s north as a critical minerals hub, with key infrastructure works completed at the Port of Townsville to support the region’s growing project pipeline.

A new 14-hectare project cargo laydown area has been delivered at the port, expanding its capacity to handle large-scale equipment and materials associated with major resource, energy and manufacturing developments across the north.

The laydown area will enable the temporary storage and efficient movement of oversized and complex cargo, a capability seen as critical to unlocking new investment in emerging industries such as critical minerals processing, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

Queensland Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates said the project was about ensuring the region is equipped to capture the next wave of industrial growth.

“North Queensland has enormous economic potential, but major projects rely on the right infrastructure being in place,” Bates said.

“This is about making sure the region is ready to capture investment and support more jobs for North Queenslanders.

“This new cargo laydown area means the Port of Townsville can handle the large-scale equipment needed for projects in critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.”

The upgrade comes amid increasing demand from critical minerals proponents seeking to establish integrated supply chains in north Queensland, with Townsville emerging as a focal point for downstream processing and manufacturing.

A key enabler of this shift is the Queensland Resources Common User Facility (QRCUF), which is designed to support the development and commercialisation of new extraction and processing technologies. As Australia’s first facility of its kind, QRCUF provides shared infrastructure that reduces barriers to entry for emerging projects and accelerates their path to market.

Several projects are already leveraging the region’s infrastructure and strategic positioning.

Vecco is progressing its integrated vanadium electrolyte supply chain through the Vecco Critical Minerals Project in north-west Queensland. The project will mine and refine vanadium feedstock domestically, with final processing into vanadium electrolyte occurring at facilities in Townsville and the United States.

Vecco’s Townsville electrolyte plant, commissioned in mid-2023, is already producing material for both domestic and international battery projects, highlighting the region’s role in supporting global energy storage markets.

UltraHPQ’s Sugarbag Hill project is another example of the region’s growing importance. The project is targeting the production of ultra-high purity quartz sand, a scarce and strategically important material used in solar photovoltaic panels and semiconductor manufacturing. Plans include a processing facility at the Lansdown Eco Industrial Precinct in Townsville, further strengthening the city’s downstream processing capabilities.

Queensland Pacific Metals is also advancing its Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) project, which aims to produce high-purity nickel and cobalt sulphates for the lithium-ion battery sector. The project is designed to meet rising global demand driven by electric vehicle uptake and broader decarbonisation efforts.

Meanwhile, Graphinex is developing the Esmeralda graphite project, Australia’s largest graphite resource, alongside a fully integrated demonstration-scale facility in Townsville producing active anode material for batteries. The project has received support from the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund, underscoring the state’s commitment to building a complete battery materials supply chain.

Port of Townsville general manager of operations, projects and safety David McLoughlin said the new laydown area would play a central role in supporting these developments.

“This is a critical piece of infrastructure for the Port of Townsville and the region as it will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficient and resilient supply chains,” McLoughlin said.

“The extensive civil works, pavement construction and drainage upgrades will ensure the Port’s facilities can safely manage high volumes of heavy project cargo.

“This capability will enable the efficient import, storage and transportation of project cargo from ship to site.”

The Port of Townsville is northern Australia’s largest container and automotive port, and the country’s leading exporter of copper, zinc, lead, sugar, fertiliser and molasses.

With multiple projects progressing and infrastructure continuing to expand, north Queensland is increasingly being positioned as a key node in Australia’s critical minerals value chain, linking resource development with processing, manufacturing and export pathways.

Read more: Critical minerals prospectus launched as Australia courts global investment

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