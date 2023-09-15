Total liquid control

The specialised field of liquid management carries a high degree of unknown risk when it comes to mining and industrial applications. Floating, containing, or transporting liquid in different substrates that meets specific site and process demands is a unique skillset to have from conception to completion.

For more than 30 years, liquid control specialist Coerco has designed, engineered and manufactured fluid management solutions.

Liquid management has been part of Coerco’s DNA since 1993. Its purpose-built floating pontoons, access walkways, water and diesel storage tanks are examples of core products engineered for critical mining and water infrastructure projects in mining projects of all sizes and complexities.

Coerco truly understands what’s at play in the realm of liquid management. As a seasoned expert in designing, developing and delivering practical, cost-effective solutions, the company stops at nothing to help asset owners avoid unnecessary downtime and cost blowouts.

With an in-house product design and engineering team responsible for managing the end-to-end process from design to delivery, the company embraces innovative processes and cutting-edge technology in its suite of poly product solutions.

Coerco operates 11,000m2 of poly manufacturing and steel fabrication facilities, which adhere to the strictest quality control, compliance and safety standards. An in-house logistics division also manages the delivery of assets directly to site, eliminating the need to source multiple vendors to successfully execute a complete project scope.

Reliability in an unreliable world

With three key pillars – contain, float and move – Coerco offers clients the most comprehensive solution for their diverse liquid management requirements.

This has strategically positioned Coerco as the go-to partner for mining and civil engineers whose reputations rely on delivering reliable and robust solutions.

Coerco business development manager Daniel Rignall said the company’s philosophy has always been centred around water conservation and liquid management.

“We understand this better than anyone and is reflected in our product design, development and delivery capability,” Rignall said. “We design and engineer solutions for individual projects that are aligned to customer specifications and give them total control of their liquid management.

“We’ve been in this business for 30 plus years, and not only experienced huge growth in ourselves, but diversification in the needs of our customers and how they view their liquid management.”

Discover, develop, deliver

A methodically planned project is always an ideal formula to achieve a successful outcome.

Coerco’s carefully curated project delivery pathway is one that is designed to de-risk a liquid management project and help clients navigate the complexities at every step of the way.

The company applies strict planning, design, and manufacturing methodologies across its unique discover, develop, deliver framework, which aims to address one of three problems clients experience when it comes to a major project.

First, time pressures on design where clients are looking to save time on the design aspects of a project, so they can focus on other priorities.

Second, skill gaps leading to cost and compliance and risks where an inability exists to implement a project using internal resources.

Third, managing multiple suppliers that adds unnecessary time and money to the equation.

“At Coerco, there’s no project too complex or technical for us, and we can engineer solutions of all scales that address any total liquid management and fluid control problem,” Rignall said.

“By working with Coerco, you have a single point of contact from the design, engineering and manufacturing stage, all the way through to final delivery and commissioning.

“Our structured pathway supports significant project scopes and addresses design issues with liquid management equipment that are often left unattended until time critical junctures. We essentially developed this process to nurture our clients through the pain points they experience during project delivery.”

Smart and efficient solutions

In mines where there is a need to effectively manage dam tailings, or support dewatering, sludge pond reclamation and dredging applications, modular pontoons and access walkways are an ideal solution.

Rignall said Coerco’s pontoons are commonly equipped with heavy pumping equipment for miners wanting to perform de-sludging and mining pit de-watering.

“Whether it’s a heavy-duty, lightweight poly, or modular setup, the type of pontoon used can be a real game changer in liquid management,” Rignall said.

“Our pontoons provide a reliable platform when dredging pumps in high solid industrial pumping applications, whilst offering stable access walkways in remote areas during floods.”

Although Coerco has built a reputation for its floating pontoons which are a common sight in many of the country’s flagship mines, its bespoke diesel storage tanks are proven workhorses in maintenance sheds. These fuel tanks are utilised in the servicing of haul trucks where diesel had to previously be removed and offloaded into chemical or hazardous waste storage tanks when close to full capacity, which resulted in significant diesel wastage and site inefficiencies.

“We work closely with major miners like BHP to help streamline their maintenance activities,” Rignall said.

“One example was the fabrication of a 5000L diesel transfer tank for use in an onsite workshop, which enabled our client to transfer and store diesel in an external skid, before pumping it back into the fuel tank when the haul truck was ready to be utilised back onsite.

“We designed a 5000L diesel tank that featured a single hose reel with two pumps on a skid. This enabled users to control the valve and select the right pump simultaneously, avoiding the need for two independent systems.

“The modified design also included the integration of forklift pockets, enabling the fuel tank storage skid to be lifted and moved around their workshop, either empty or at full capacity. This new storage solution ended up saving BHP around 30,000L of diesel that would otherwise have been wasted.”

Coerco has a documented ISO 9001 certified quality management system integrated into all aspects of its operation. This ensures all products conform with relevant Australian and international standards, including all non-destructive factory acceptance testing.

A focus on innovation and quality product design have been key factors behind Coerco’s success and ability to build long-term, trusted partnerships with major miners and engineering consultants around the country.

Backed by its core values – care, innovate and thrive – the Coerco team is constantly pushing themselves and its capabilities to solve client challenges. Coerco is committed to investing in its people, a team that’s passionate about bringing liquid management solutions to life, as well as research and development to drive product improvements.

For more information, visit the Coerco website.