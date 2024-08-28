Topcon unveils new software at Sydney conference

Aptella's MAGNET User Conference in Sydney. Image: Aptella

Topcon has launched version nine of its survey software suite, formerly known as MAGNET, during the 2024 MAGNET User Conference earlier this month.

The event, hosted by Aptella, highlighted the latest features and improvements across the Office, Field, and Tools modules, which are now rebranded under the Topcon name as the company retires the MAGNET brand.

“Topcon’s software engineering department has been the engine behind this platform for many decades, in all of its iterations – first as Civildes, then Civilcad and most recently MAGNET,” Aptella geospatial business executive manager Adam Burke said.

“Users can expect the same dedicated software development focus, now incorporated under the Topcon brand.”

Version nine is designed to enhance productivity for professionals such as surveyors, engineers, modellers, estimators, and project managers.

The software can be used as standalone computer-aided design (CAD) software or as part of a cloud-connected solution integrated with Topcon or Sokkia survey instruments, offering versatile configurations to meet various application needs.

The Topcon Office module in version nine introduces new features for working with digital terrain models (DTMs), spot elevations, and offsets, for greater versatility working with both 2D and 3D datasets.

The Field module has also been upgraded with enhanced productivity tools, advanced resection functionality for unknown control points, and a new offset routine for points that cannot be directly observed with a total station. Additionally, both modules now support direct import and export compatibility with 12D XML file formats.

AllDayRTK high-accuracy positioning network subscribers can now import and export RINEX data directly into Topcon Tools, with improved coordinate system functions, new traverse calculations, and enhanced data management in tabular view for reporting.

“Many of the version nine improvements have stemmed directly from user feedback, gathered at events such as Aptella’s bi-annual user conference hosted in Sydney,” Aptella product application specialist Karl O’Toole said.

“With presentations from Topcon, Aptella, and also customers sharing their workflows and experiences, the conference is always a great opportunity to contribute ideas and discuss future enhancements.”

