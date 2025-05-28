TOMRA Mining LASER technology changes the way things are done in gold processing

L-R: TOMRA Mining area sales and technical manager Gavin Rech and Vertex Minerals executive chairperson Roger Jackson. Image: TOMRA Sorting Solutions

Vertex Minerals is revolutionising gold processing at its Hill End project in New South Wales by integrating TOMRA Mining’s advanced LASER ore sorting technology.

This strategic move enhances operational efficiency and aligns with Vertex’s commitment to environmentally sustainable mining practices.

A historic goldfield meets modern innovation

Located approximately 200km northwest of Sydney, between Bathurst and Mudgee, the Hill End project encompasses a significant portion of the historic Hill End goldfield.

This region, part of the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt, has historically yielded over 1.6 million ounces of gold and is renowned for producing large gold nuggets, including the famous Holtermann Nugget.

The project’s geology features gold mineralisation associated with quartz veins within the Chesleigh Formation and Crudine Group. These characteristics make the ore amenable to gravity separation techniques, allowing for high recovery rates without the use of chemicals.

The Hill End goldfield is also the site of the discovery of the Holtermann Nugget, the largest single mass of gold ever found.

Unearthed in 1872 at the Star of Hope Mine, this specimen weighed approximately 285kg and contained an estimated 93kg of gold.

Although commonly referred to as a nugget, it was actually a gold-bearing quartz specimen. This monumental find brought international attention to the region and remains a significant part of Australia’s gold mining heritage.

“The reason why this site is so historically significant is that it was one of the first places where the gold rush started. They found this incredible deposit of high-grade gold, very significant for the Australian mining industry,” Vertex executive chairperson Roger Jackson said.

“Vertex decided to open up this mine because it was already permitted, it was a high-grade gold mine, and we could see an opportunity to have one of the best high-grade gold mines in Australia.”

TOMRA Mining area sales and technical manager Australia shed light on working with Vertex.

“What excites me about this project is to work with a team like Vertex and this beautiful historic site, and mine in a more efficient and intelligent way,” Rech said.

Integrating TOMRA’s LASER technology

In pursuit of enhancing ore processing efficiency and reducing environmental impact, Vertex has incorporated TOMRA Mining’s LASER ore sorting technology into its processing workflow.

This sensor-based technology enables precise separation of ore from waste rock, improving feed grade and reducing the volume of material processed downstream.

The integration of LASER sorting complements the existing gravity-based processing plant, which includes crushing, ball milling, and concentration equipment. By pre-concentrating ore before it reaches the mill, Vertex achieves higher throughput and lower energy consumption.

To evaluate the suitability of the Reward gold mine’s ore for sensor-based sorting, Vertex transported 160kg of material to TOMRA’s test facility in Sydney.

The testwork involved screening the sample to a 20–60mm size fraction and processing it through TOMRA’s LASER sorter, which targets quartz-rich particles associated with gold.

Size Fraction Category Au Grade (g/t) Mass (kg) Mass (%) 20–60mm Feed 3.71 94 100% 20–60mm Product 16.2 19.4 21% 20–60mm Waste 0.46 74.6 79%

“The tests’ findings indicate a 337 per cent increase in gold grade and a 79 per cent reduction in mass, with minimal gold loss, demonstrating the technology’s effectiveness in upgrading ore prior to processing,” Rech said.

Jackson said “we can mine bigger stopes and then sort it all and still get the same gold back through the process plant”.

Environmental and operational benefits

The adoption of TOMRA’s LASER technology aligns with Vertex’s vision of producing “green gold”.

By enhancing ore quality before processing, the company reduces the need for chemical treatments and minimises tailings. The coarse liberation size of the gold also means less energy is required for crushing and grinding, further decreasing the environmental footprint.

“The material discarded by the sorter is proper barren material that can be used as road base or aggregate and disposed of responsibly,” Rech said.

Jackson said the TOMRA ore sorter has been a game-changer for the site.

“We have reduced power, water and time we’ve got to run the plant because it’s so efficient in sorting out the waste from the gold ore,” Jackson said.

Looking ahead

With the successful implementation of TOMRA’s LASER sorting technology, Vertex is poised to increase gold production while maintaining its commitment to sustainable practices.

The company continues to explore further innovations to optimise its operations and reduce environmental impact.

“It’s important that TOMRA is part of the industry change we’re seeing, with companies like Vertex stepping in to take an old traditional system and mine it in a more efficient way, with low energy, zero chemicals, no tailings dam,” Rech said.

“That’s something TOMRA definitely wants to be a part of.”

To see TOMRA Mining’s Laser technology at the Vertex mine, watch this video.

