Tomingley discovery continues to expand Alkane’s opportunities

The Tomingley gold operation in NSW. Image: Alkane Resources

Alkane Resources has reported the discovery of a gold-bearing geological structure as part of its latest exploration drilling campaign at the Tomingley gold project in New South Wales, potentially underpinning greater growth.

The update highlights results from both underground and near-mine drilling programs designed to expand existing resources and test new targets at depth, with deep drilling confirming gold-arsenic enriched hydrothermal breccias and veining.

Significant assay results from this target include 8.7 metres grading 1.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) including 3.0 m at 2.78 g/t Au, 0.3 m at 11.4 g/t Au, and 2 m at 5.90 g/t Au.

Underground drilling within the project’s Western Monzodiorite domain at Roswell confirmed multiple high-grade gold zones, with standout results such as 5.9 m at 31.0 g/t Au including 2.1 m at 78.4 g/t Au, and 17.4 m at 4.30 g/t Au including 2.5 m at 21.1 g/t Au.

“Our continued exploration at Tomingley reveals both extensions to our deposits, which remain open at depth and along strike, as well as new areas of mineralisation,” Alkane managing director Nic Earner said.

“This drilling demonstrates the significant resource expansion potential across the mine site. We look forward to revealing this potential, both near mine and regionally around Tomingley.”

The gold operation comprises open pit and underground mining with a one million tonne per annum processing facility near Tomingley, roughly 50 km southwest of Dubbo in central west NSW.

Total gold production across the mine grew to 70,120 ounces for the 2024/25 financial year. That earned the company $262 million in revenue, off an average gold price of $3770 per ounce. The company’s all-in sustaining cost of production was $2561 per ounce.

