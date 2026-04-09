Tivan mobilises for tungsten drilling at Molyhil

Image: Tivan

Tivan has commenced mobilisation for its 2026 fieldwork campaign in central Australia, with drilling at the Molyhil tungsten project set to begin next week following regulatory approval from the Northern Territory Government.

The program marks the first phase of a broader exploration push across the company’s Molyhil and Sandover projects, targeting resource growth and advancing development pathways for critical minerals.

At Molyhil, Tivan will undertake a 13-hole drilling program spanning 1950 metres across four high-priority tungsten targets identified through historic geophysical surveys.

The campaign is focused on defining new zones of mineralisation outside the existing resource envelope.

The drilling follows the grant of an Environmental (Mining) Licence, allowing the company to proceed with ground-disturbing activities.

Tivan has also secured cultural heritage approvals and sacred site clearances from the Central Land Council, enabling the commencement of phase one fieldworks.

The Molyhil project, located around 220km north-east of Alice Springs, hosts a Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC)-compliant mineral resource of 4.647 million tonnes at 0.26 per cent tungsten trioxide (WO3) and 0.09 per cent molybdenum, with the current program expected to support future resource expansion.

Tivan is concurrently progressing a scoping study for a proposed mining and processing operation at Molyhil, due for completion later this month.

Executive chairman Grant Wilson said the company is entering a key phase of activity following an extended planning period.

“Our team is excited to commence fieldwork for 2026, following an extensive period of planning and a very wet season across central Australia,” he said.

“The exploration drilling for new tungsten mineralisation at Molyhil is a standout in phase one, and will commence next week.

We are grateful to the Northern Territory Government and the Central Land Council for enabling Tivan to maintain strong project momentum and look forward to sharing the scoping study for Molyhil later this month.”

Following completion of drilling at Molyhil, Tivan will shift its focus to the adjacent Sandover fluorite project, where a second-stage drilling campaign is planned.

The program will comprise 58 reverse circulation drill holes for approximately 6405 metres, targeting high-grade fluorite mineralisation in areas considered prospective for resource definition.

Previous drilling at Sandover delivered high-grade results, including an intersection of 3.4m at 71.7 per cent calcium fluoride (CaF2), reinforcing the project’s exploration potential.

Geophysical surveys are also underway across both projects to refine targeting and support future drilling campaigns, while planning is progressing for a second phase of fieldwork in the second half of 2026.

Phase two activities are expected to include resource definition drilling, metallurgical testwork and further exploration across both Molyhil and Sandover, as Tivan advances its central Australian portfolio.

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