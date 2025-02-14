Tivan finalises key Speewah agreement

Vanadium. Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Tivan has finalised a resourcing protocol agreement (RPA) for the Speewah critical minerals project in Western Australia with the Kimberley Land Council Aboriginal Corporation (KLC).

The KLC represents the Nganjuwarr native title claimants and is the recognised native title representative body for the Kimberley region.

The RPA follows the filing of a claim on September 27, 2024, over the Speewah project. Once the claim was accepted on January 9, 2025, the claimant group was recognised as the relevant persons to consult and negotiate with in relation to matters in the claim area.

Tivan executive chairman Grant Wilson said the RPA is a foundational step toward delivering the Speewah project.

“We are looking forward to the on-country meetings scheduled for this year and to negotiating an ILUA (Indigenous Land Use Agreement) that aims to set a new benchmark for the critical minerals sector in Australia,” he said.

“Our board extends best wishes to the Nganjuwarr native title claimants in their continued progress toward Native Title determination.”

The RPA reflects Tivan’s commitment to fostering respectful and inclusive relationships with Traditional Owners.

The company also announced it had made good progress on its Sandover fluorite project in the Northern Territory, developing a new exploration and approvals process following meetings with the NT Government and Central Land Council.

Tivan is aiming to commence drilling at Sandover in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a scoping study scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.