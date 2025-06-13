Tivan fast-tracks Speewah road plans

Image: Tivan

Tivan is moving forward with plans for an upgraded access road to support its Speewah fluorite project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Located around 100km south of the Port of Wyndham, Speewah is being developed through a joint venture with Sumitomo Corporation as Australia’s first fluorite mining and processing operation.

Current site access relies on 47km of single-lane tracks from Doon Doon, but Tivan has proposed a revised 37km road to improve logistics and reduce cultural impacts.

“Over the past year we have been working closely with the Kimberley Land Council and the Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders of the Speewah fluorite project to progress planning for the access road to the project site in a culturally respectful manner,” Tivan executive chairman Grant Wilson said.

“Tivan is committed to working toward avoiding and then rehabilitating Liyama Spring and Liyama Gorge. We view this an opportunity for our project to have positive impact at a site of cultural significance. We will continue to plan on this basis.”

The realignment follows a conceptual assessment by Lycopodium to find the most efficient and culturally sensitive route.

Tivan has engaged with the Kimberley Land Council and Traditional Owners who prefer the new road avoids Liyama Spring and Liyama Gorge.

The company has submitted applications for three new miscellaneous licences covering the revised track and executed agreements with relevant Native Title groups.

Tivan is also advancing rehabilitation planning for existing tracks through Liyama Spring and Liyama Gorge in line with community preferences.

Environmental specialists and local stakeholders will help shape the proposed rehabilitation works, with contractors to be engaged based on a final plan.

An extensive drilling program at the project is now underway, targeting up to 335 holes across 35,000m, with regulatory approvals in place.

