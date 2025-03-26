Tivan completes Sandover acquisition

Fluorite mineral. Image: jonnysek/stock.adobe.com

Tivan has finalised its acquisition of the Sandover fluorite project in the Northern Territory, strengthening its critical minerals portfolio.

In November 2024, Tivan signed a binding term sheet with subsidiaries of Investigator Resources and Thor Energy to acquire six tenements to form the Sandover fluorite project, located approximately 8km east of Tivan’s existing Sandover AI project.

As per the agreement, Tivan has now paid $100,000 to Investigator and Thor and made a stamp duty payment of approximately $53,000 to the Territory revenue office.

“We are delighted to complete this acquisition, providing Tivan with 100 per cent ownership of all of Australia’s known high-grade fluorite,” Tivan executive chairman Grant Wilson said.

Fluorite is used to produce commercial grade fluorspar products and fluorine.

There is currently no domestic fluorspar or fluorine production in Australia, but Tivan is looking to become the first following the Federal Government adding fluorine to the critical minerals list in December 2023.

“The Sandover fluorite project is our surest path to achieve a step change in the sum-of-parts valuation of Tivan and to leverage the capabilities we are building at Speewah,” Wilson said. “We are progressing rapidly.”

The acquisition finalisation follows Tivan revealing ultra high-grade fluorite assays from Sandover in January.

According to the company, the results aligned with “the presence of a world-class fluorite deposit and characterised by extensive surface calcium fluorite”, with 26 assays returning grades of up to 94 per cent calcium fluorite.

Now, Tivan has developed a detailed exploration and approvals program for Sandover, with drilling and a scoping study targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company is also evaluating two production pathways: an expedited project pathway involving direct shipping ore to produce metspar or a more traditional project pathway targeting acid-grade fluorspar production.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.