Tivan and 29Metals strengthen boards

Image: saksit/stock.adobe.com

Tivan and 29Metals have both announced leadership updates that are expected to support the ongoing growth and strategic direction of their respective businesses.

Tivan

Tivan has confirmed a three-year extension to Grant Wilson’s term as executive chair.

The agreement runs until November 2028 and is designed to ensure continuity of leadership as the company moves into its project development phase.

Wilson has held the role since November 2022 and will see his annual salary increase from $350,000 to $400,000.

“The non-executive directors recognise the outstanding leadership, drive, vision and contribution of Wilson as he had led Tivan through a profound period of renewal and transformation leading to significant company making achievements,” Tivan non-executive director Christine Charles said.

Subject to shareholder approval, Wilson will be granted three million performance rights as part of his short-term incentive arrangements and six million under a long-term incentive plan.

The board credited Wilson with driving strategic change and positioning Tivan for long-term success in northern Australia.

This includes a recently announced binding joint venture with Japanese trading house and Fortune Global 500 company Sumitomo Corporation to develop the Speewah fluorite project.

29Metals

Meanwhile, 29Metals has appointed Ashish Gupta as a non-executive director, representing major shareholder BUMA.

Gupta’s appointment took effect on June 6, following BUMA’s increased stake in 29Metals to 19.9 per cent through a $180 million equity raising in late 2024.

“In addition to considerable commercial and finance experience, Ashish will bring a fresh perspective to the board as we continue to strengthen the company,” 29Metals chair Owen Hegarty said.

Gupta has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and investment across multiple sectors.

He previously served as managing director and partner at Farallon Capital Management in Singapore, where he led several private credit and equity investments.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.