Thriving under pressure

Atlas Copco’s GA range of oil-injected rotary screw compressors is breathing life into the mining industry.

Compressed air plays a major role in mining operations, providing compressed air to many applications, from primary crushers to general plant air to shaft ventilation systems.

Atlas Copco product manager Dillon Smith calls compressed air the fourth utility after water, electricity and gas.

Just as companies scrutinise their choice of electricity provider, it’s essential to be choosy when it comes to finding the right air compressor system.

Enter Atlas Copco’s premium range of GA oil-injected rotary screw compressors.

“With up to 80 per cent of a compressor lifecycle cost coming from the energy it consumes, this is a clear focus area of ours – and the mining industry,” Smith told Australian Mining.

“The GA range of compressors includes highly efficient oil-cooled iE4 and iE5 motors, providing energy savings compared to less efficient motors.”

The GA range of compressors owes its flexibility in part to the attention Atlas Copco gives its customers.

“We work with the customer to first of all understand their application needs,” Smith said. “From there, we work backwards to understand how much compressed air and what pressure is required for the application.

“We then look at our range of compressors. Each compressor, depending on its kilowatt size, will give you a flow of compressed air at a certain pressure so we ensure that we match the correct compressor with the correct application.”

Atlas Copco is also helping mining industry clients hit their environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. By working with its customers to determine the best type and number of air compressors, miners can optimise energy usage and lower emissions.

And the convenience doesn’t stop there. With 150 years of history, Atlas Copco knows the industry’s needs through and through.

“Generally, air compressors require infrastructure such as fixed services, concrete pads or buildings, but you don’t always have that luxury in mining,” Smith said. “Applications shift in location, and so does the need for compressed air.”

To address this issue, Atlas Copco offers a purpose-built 1000-volt air compressor mounted on a heavy-duty skid frame, making it both durable and mobile.

Tough conditions represent another equipment challenge on a mine site. Dust build-up and temperature can take a toll on the best of motors, which is why Atlas Copco’s GA range of compressors is built strong.

“The GA range comes with IP66 protection on the oil-cooled motor and screw element, so unlike a lot of standard electrical motors – which are cooled via air – Atlas Copco’s GA compressors have an oil-cooled motor which keeps the temperature lower in hot ambient conditions,” Smith said.

“That means they are perfectly suited to our harsh, dusty and hot conditions, as they prevent dust or moisture ingress, which can prevent early failure.

“Atlas Copco’s premium range of GA compressors can also operate 24–7 in temperatures up to 55°C.”

Being an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) means Atlas Copco has the correct solution for each application, so the company can tailor its compressors to suit varying needs. It also means the company has a dedicated research and development division to ensure its products are efficient and reliable.

“We’ve worked very hard on producing these GA compressors to ensure that their service downtime is minimal,” Smith said.

“One example of that is the filter-type cartridges we use within the machine for the oil and air separator.

“Replacing this part would usually take a full day depending on the size of the compressor, but now we can reduce maintenance downtime substantially, meaning greater uptime for the site and operation.”

Atlas Copco compressors also come with the option of a remote energy and maintenance monitoring system called SMARTLINK.

“SMARTLINK allows the customer to view how the compressor is operating in real-time and provide information via various sensors, such as operating temperature,” Smith said.

“This also gives us at data we need on our end to provide updates to our customers, which helps us schedule maintenance.”

And when it comes to maintenance, Atlas Copco has a nation-wide network of factory-trained technicians ready to help at a moment’s notice.

“Being an OEM, our technicians understand our products fully and have the capabilities to service and maintain all products in Atlas Copco’s range,” Smith said.

“A strong local stock of our genuine parts ensures reliability compared to after-market spares. We also locally stock a range of compressors and equipment to support our customers, ensuring minimal disruption to our customers’ operations.

“If customers have a catastrophic failure, we’re able to act very quickly to supply a replacement compressor or item of equipment to quickly and efficiently get the site back into production.”

This feature appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.