Three ways to transform stope mapping with Emesent’s Hovermap

Image: Emesent

In underground mining, accurately and efficiently assessing the geometry and volume of mined stopes is essential to optimise production, monitor stope integrity and evaluate the quality of mined ore.

However, access to voids is often restricted, hazardous, or prohibited, and the ability to obtain accurate and comprehensive data for timely decision making is a challenge.

SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping) based, Hovermap’s LiDAR (light detection and ranging) system delivers precise navigation in GPS-denied environments to enable safe, remote data capture in complex and hazardous areas.

