Thiess wins $700 million Eva copper deal with Harmony Gold

Image: CIMIC Group

Global mining services provider Thiess has secured an alliance agreement with Harmony Gold Mining to deliver multiple packages of work at the Eva copper mine project in northwest Queensland.

The package of work includes bulk earthworks, workshop construction and mining services over five years, with the scope of works valued at approximately $700 million.

Works at the site are set to help Harmony further optimise the projects following the results of an updated feasibility study at the site being released last month, with the mine expected to produce around 60,000 tonnes of copper and 14,000 ounces of gold per annum over its estimated 15-year mine life.

“The Eva Copper Alliance Agreement aligns Thiess and Harmony strategically and operationally – enabling us to set new benchmarks for sustainable, efficient copper development at what will be the largest copper mine in Queensland,” Thiess Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said.

“Thiess’ strategy to diversify our commodities portfolio is further progressed with this copper contract award, a critical metal that enables the world’s transition to low emissions energy.”

Early stage works for the project are already underway, with bulk earthworks and civil works in progress since May 2025.

“The Eva copper mine project is integral to Harmony’s strategic objective to become an international gold and copper producer,” Harmony chief development officer Johannes Van Heerden said.

“Through the Eva Copper Alliance, Thiess and Harmony combine their strengths in a single, integrated framework – leveraging technical expertise, proven industry experience, and shared values to achieve common objectives.”

Once construction is completed, Thiess will provide mining services from June 2026 through to June 2031, delivering drill and blast, mine planning, technical services, mining operations and mobile equipment maintenance across multiple open pits.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.